Embedded Executive: Simon Keeton, EVP/GM, Power Solutions Group, onsemi

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a hot technology. The topic/technology seems to be coming up more and more.

I was curious as to why that was the case, so I spoke to someone who is an expert on the subject for this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. That expert is Simon Keeton, the EVP and GM of onsemi’s Power Solutions Group.