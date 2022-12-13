Embedded Computing Design

How Low Can You Go? Pushing the Limits of Transistors

December 13, 2022

Demand for SoCs with extremely low power consumption remains high, be it for IoT, mobile, HPC, automotive, cryptocurrency, or AI. As the technology scales down further and system complexity increases, SoC designers rely on memories and logic libraries that consume very low power.


This paper will focus on the applications requiring extremely low voltage (0.4V typical and below). It will discuss new approaches adopted by SoC designers, including refined memory assist techniques to optimize PPA and standard cell advancements to support lower voltages. In addition, the paper will describe enhancements to Synopsys Memory Compilers and Logic Libraries that support deep low voltages to save power while achieving optimal performance, area, and reliability.

