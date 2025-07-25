Maximize Power Capability in Thermal Design—Part 1: The Basics

By Adam Gu Product Applications Engineer Analog Devices By Walker Bai Applications Engineering Director Analog Devices

Blog

With the increasing power density of electronic circuits and the presence of severe working environments such as high ambient temperatures, thermal performance has become a growing concern for monolithic power products. This article delves into the general thermal concepts of power IC applications and provides quantified thermal analysis of various factors that influence the overall thermal performance.

Introduction

Monolithic power IC data sheets typically specify two current limits: the maximum continuous limit and the peak transient limit. The peak transient current is constrained by the integrated power FETs, whereas the continuous current limit is influenced by thermal performance. The continuous current limit provided in the data sheet is derived from typical voltage conversion, room temperature, and standard demo board conditions. Implementing effective thermal design is crucial to ensure the IC can reliably handle the required current in specific operational environments.

This article is divided into two parts: Part 1 covers general thermal concepts and chip-level thermal considerations, while Part 2 addresses system-level (chip-on-board) factors impacting thermal performance in power IC applications. The goal is to concisely summarize critical considerations for effective thermal design in power devices.

Thermal Concepts and Parameters

For clarity, Table 1 provides analogies between steady-state electrical and thermal parameters.

Table 1. Parameters Conversion

From a steady-state perspective, current flows in the electrical domain from higher potential to lower potential, favoring paths with lower resistance. Similarly, in the thermal domain, thermal energy dissipates from areas of higher temperature to those of lower temperature, with greater energy dissipation occurring through paths characterized by lower thermal resistance.

In power IC applications, where the junction (die) is typically considered the heat source, the thermal equation in Table 1 can be adjusted as follows:

T J is the IC junction temperature.

is the IC junction temperature. T A is the ambient temperature.

is the ambient temperature. P LOSS is the IC power loss.

is the IC power loss. θ JA is the junction-to-ambient thermal resistance.

From Equation 1, either reducing IC power loss or thermal resistance could help to reduce ΔT JA and improve thermal performance.

Thermal Dissipation Modes

There are three thermal dissipation modes:

Thermal conduction: Dissipation through direct contact. Thermal convection: Dissipation carried by surrounding fluid in motion. Thermal radiation: Dissipation in the form of electromagnetic waves.

As illustrated in Figure 1, in IC applications, thermal conduction typically refers to dissipation within the IC package and through the PCB copper. Thermal convection generally occurs between the IC or PCB surface and the surrounding air. Thermal radiation is ubiquitous as it does not require a medium.

Figure 1. Thermal dissipation in IC applications.

To calculate thermal resistance for different modes:

Thermal conduction:

6

where L is the material length or thermal conduction distance (m), k is the material thermal conductivity [W/(m × K)], and A is the material cross-section area (m2).

For thermal convection:

where h is the heat transfer coefficient [W/(K × m2)] and A cool is the cooling area (m2).

For thermal radiation:

where ε is the material thermal emissivity, σ is the Stefan-Boltzmann constant, A surf is the surface area (m2), T surf is the surface temperature (K), and T a is the ambient temperature (K).

From Equation 4, it is evident that thermal resistance in the radiation mode is highly dependent on temperature. As the temperature increases, θ radi decreases, making it challenging to target a reduction in θ radi in practical scenarios. Consequently, the following sections will focus on thermal resistance in conduction and convection modes.

Simplified Thermal Model

As illustrated in Figure 2, a simplified thermal model is introduced to evaluate system-level (chip-on-board) thermal performance.

Figure 2. Simplified thermal model.

This model decomposes θ JA into four distinct parameters:

θ JT (θ JCtop ): IC junction-to-case top thermal resistance.

(θ ): IC junction-to-case top thermal resistance. θ JB : IC junction-to-board thermal resistance.

: IC junction-to-board thermal resistance. θ TA : IC case top-to-ambient thermal resistance.

: IC case top-to-ambient thermal resistance. θ BA : Board-to-ambient thermal resistance.

The relationship between these parameters is given by:

Difference Between θ and ψ

Some data sheets list both θ and ψ values as thermal parameters, where θ refers to actual thermal resistance and ψ indicates the thermal characteristic value. For example, consider θ JT and ψ JT :

The primary difference is that Equation 6 assumes thermal energy dissipates solely through the IC case top, whereas Equation 7 assumes thermal dissipation occurs through all potential paths. Therefore, in real-world applications with natural cooling, it is more accurate to use ψ JT instead of θ JT to calculate the junction temperature:

It should be noted that ψ JT is not a thermal resistance and has no physical meaning; it merely represents the numerical relationship between T J and T casetop from a system perspective. Additionally, ψ JT cannot be used to build a thermal model. A similar distinction applies to θ JB and ψ JB .

IC Package Influence

Thermal dissipation within the power IC occurs primarily through conduction, as described by Equation 2. Table 2 provides the thermal conductivity values for materials utilized in IC packaging2, which can be employed to assess thermal dissipation pathways in various packages. It is important to note that these values are also influenced by temperature.

Table 2. Thermal Conductivity of Different Materials in ICs

Bonding-Wire Package with Bottom Exposed Thermal Pad (ADI MSE)

Figure 3 illustrates the standard structure of the ADI MSE package, which comprises wire bonds and an exposed bottom pad. In conjunction with the data presented in Table 2, Table 3 is introduced to evaluate various thermal dissipation paths. The path exhibiting the lowest thermal resistance is identified as the die-die attach-bottom exposed pad configuration.

Figure 3. Typical structure of MSE package.

Table 3. Thermal Dissipation Paths in MSE

Wafer Level Chip-Scale Package (WLCSP)

Figure 4 illustrates the standard structure of a WLCSP. Correspondingly, Table 4 provides detailed information on WLCSP, highlighting that the optimal thermal dissipation path, characterized by the lowest thermal resistance, is achieved through the die-Cu redistribution layer (RDL)-solder ball configuration.

Figure 4. Typical structure of WLCSP.

Table 4. Thermal Dissipation Paths in WLCSP

Flip-Chip with Bottom Exposed Thermal Pad (ADI LQFN)

Figure 5 illustrates the standard structure of the ADI LQFN package. In conjunction with Table 5, it demonstrates that the dissipation path with the lowest thermal resistance is established through the die-copper pillar-solder and the bottom exposed pad.

θ and ψ Numerical Difference Based on Package Feature

As previously discussed, the thermal resistance, θ, is calculated under the assumption that heat dissipates in a specific direction, whereas the ψ value is determined based on natural cooling conditions. In encapsulated packages, the top epoxy mold compound exhibits relatively low thermal conductivity and a longer path for heat dissipation. Consequently, minimal thermal energy dissipates through the top, resulting in the T casetop being close to T J . According to Equations 6 and 7, ψ JT is significantly smaller than θ JT . Conversely, since most of the thermal energy dissipates through the IC case bottom and the PCB, the ψ JB value is typically close to θ JB .1

Figure 5. Typical structure of LQFN package.

Table 5. Thermal Dissipation Paths in LQFN

Exposed Die Package

Unlike encapsulated packages with an epoxy layer on top, the exposed die package has a thicker die. Figure 6 illustrates the typical structure of an LQFN package with an exposed die.

The additional silicon on top reduces the thermal resistance (θ JT ) from the heat source to the case top, thereby enhancing thermal dissipation through the top of the package. However, under natural cooling conditions, the exposed die package does not significantly enhance thermal performance due to other system-level factors affecting overall thermal resistance. Further details on the thermal benefits of the exposed die package will be provided in Part 2.

Figure 6. Typical structure of exposed die LQFN package.

Thermal Parameters on Data Sheet

The power IC data sheet typically lists multiple thermal parameters for reference, as illustrated in Figure 7. Due to the encapsulated IC package characteristics, θ JCBOT is smaller than θ JT (θ JCTOP ), and ψ JT is significantly smaller than θ JT (θ JCTOP ). Calculating T J using θ JT under natural cooling conditions can lead to substantial errors. It is also important to note that θ JCBOT differs from θ JB , as θ JB represents the thermal resistance between the junction and the board, rather than the IC case bottom.3

Figure 7. Thermal parameters on data sheet.

Both JEDEC and demo board θ JA values are presented in the example. The JEDEC board is constructed according to JEDEC standard 51-7 for measuring thermal parameters.4 Typically, JEDEC boards do not have an optimized layout for thermal dissipation, resulting in a higher θ JA compared to demo boards. Generally, the θ JA on a JEDEC board reflects the thermal performance of the IC package itself, while the θ JA on a demo board indicates the optimized system design value.

Conclusion

Thermal conduction is the primary mode of heat dissipation within a power IC package. Depending on the thermal properties of the materials inside the package, some internal paths may exhibit lower thermal resistance. However, the actual dissipation paths are also influenced by system-level factors such as assembly, PCB design, air cooling, and the use of heatsinks. More details about these system-level factors will be provided in Part 2.

References

1 “JESD51-12: Guidelines for Reporting and Using Electronic Package Thermal Information.” JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, May 2005.

2 “Thermal Analysis of Semiconductor Systems.” NXP.

3 “JESD51-8: Integrated Circuit Thermal Test Method Environment Conditions – Junction-to-Board.” JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, October 1999.

4 “JESD51-7: High Effective Thermal Conductivity Test Board for Leaded Surface Mount Packages.” JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, February 1999.

Adam Gu is a product applications engineer in the Industrial and Multimarket Group at Analog Devices, focusing on power products. He received his master’s degree in electrical engineering from Texas A&M University, College Station in 2020 and started his career in ADI after graduation.

Walker Bai is an applications engineering director at Analog Devices, Inc., providing technical support and training for customers across various markets, including data centers, ATE, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. His interests include µModule® regulators, Silent Switcher®, ultralow noise applications, EMI mitigation, efficiency, thermal management, and solution size optimization. He earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.