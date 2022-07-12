Navitas Acquires VDD Tech to Expand High-Power, Next-Gen Semiconductor Capabilities

Press Release

Image Provided by Navitas Proprietary new isolation technology enables smaller, faster, lighter power conversion for consumer, motor drive, solar, data center, and EV markets.

El Segundo, CA – July [12] 2022— Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced the acquisition of VDD Tech, creator of advanced digital-isolators for next-generation power conversion.

Advanced digital-isolation techniques are essential to deliver size, weight, and system-cost improvements in high-power markets such as consumer, motor drive, solar, data center, and EV. VDD Tech’s proprietary modulation-technique enables stable, reliable, efficient power conversion at MHz+ switching speeds.

Proprietary dV/dt sensing, blanking, and refresh technologies enable an unprecedented combination of very-high-voltage-isolation capability with the highest frequency of operation requiring 5-10x higher dV/dt immunity than legacy Silicon. Low isolation-capacitance (<0.5pF) and innovative, robust modulation deliver low-jitter digital-communication for isolated-driver control and analog-sensing feedback. A minimum 200 V/ns Common-Mode Transient Immunity (CMTI) is uniquely guaranteed across all temperature and operating conditions.

VDD Tech was founded in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, by Vincent Dessard, quickly joined by Aimad Saib, each of them holding a doctorate and 15+ years’ experience in analog / mixed-mode IC research and development. Dessard and Saib have taken leading roles in Navitas’ advanced R&D teams.

“It’s exciting to see two breakthrough technologies – optimized digital-isolators and GaN power ICs – combine to deliver such leading-edge, high-power solutions,” said Dessard, adding “High-speed and high-reliability are the critical factors to accelerate wide-band-gap-semiconductor adoption over legacy silicon-chips, and we’re very excited to be a catalyst in this once-in-a-generation revolution, with new, high-power products launching in 2023.”

“VDD Tech’s isolation technology is a key part of our growing power-and-control integration strategy, creating an additional $1B/yr market opportunity,” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO and co-founder. “We continue to research and review new technologies that we could add to Navitas’ core strengths, and deliver significant CO2 emission-reduction benefits as we continue our mission to “Electrify Our World™.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-company certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, Navitas Semiconductor

[email protected]