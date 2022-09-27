Achronix Acquires Key IP and Expertise from FPGA Networking Solutions Leader Accolade Technology

Press Release

Acquisition Adds Advanced SmartNIC FPGA Capabilities to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Achronix Customers' Networking Applications

Santa Clara, Calif., September 19, 2022 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, In a move that enables customers to design high-performance networking and data center systems faster and easier, today announced that it has acquired key IP assets from Accolade Technology, as well as Accolade's technology team. Accolade has deep expertise in networking applications for FPGAs, and the acquisition allows Achronix to offer a robust hardware and software solution to networking customers.

"Today, chip designers are being asked to deliver solutions that are flexible, offer high performance and get to market quickly. Solving these challenges simultaneously is a complex process, which Accolade's FPGA IP accelerates significantly," said Steve Mensor, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Planning at Achronix. "Our acquisition of assets and expertise from Accolade benefits Achronix customers by enabling them to focus on creating their value-added functions and deliver their solutions faster, easier, and more cost-effectively than ever before."

Achronix acquired Accolade's Ethernet FPGA IP catalog which provides a full-function Ethernet shell for Achronix Speedster FPGA, VectorPath accelerator card and Speedcore eFPGA products. This networking shell provides functions such as packet processing, load balancing, and flow processing for customers' internally developed IP blocks. Accolade IP combined with Achronix solutions can be used in any SmartNIC application.

"We are excited to be part of Achronix," said Jon Sreekanth, CTO of Accolade. "Combining Achronix and Accolade technologies will significantly reduce time to market for SmartNIC designs and make Accolade IP available to a much wider customer base to drive SmartNIC solutions even farther."