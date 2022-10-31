Embedded Computing Design

Heilind Electronics Adds its Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System to the Market

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 31, 2022

News

Heilind Electronics Adds its Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System to the Market
Image Provided by Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass. Heilind Electronics released its Molex's Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System for use in small scale PCB footprints including circuit sizes ranging from two to 20 circuits, and with the capability of connecting to multiple points of contact.

The Zero-Hachi 0.80mm comes with a fitting nail to maximize PCB retention while current connections are protected against damage due to pulled wires. A friction lock also adds reliability to mating retention.

For more information, visit heilind.com.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Consumer
Consumer - Augmented/Virtual Reality
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Storage
Image Provided by Transcend Information
Transcend's TCG Opal SSDs Innovate Data Storage Security

October 31, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image provided by Rohde & Schwarz
Cubtek Partners with Rohde & Schwarz and NXP for 4D Imaging Radar

October 28, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Using FreeRTOS with the Raspberry Pi Pico: Part 2

October 31, 2022

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE