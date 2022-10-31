Heilind Electronics Adds its Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System to the Market
October 31, 2022
News
WILMINGTON, Mass. Heilind Electronics released its Molex's Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System for use in small scale PCB footprints including circuit sizes ranging from two to 20 circuits, and with the capability of connecting to multiple points of contact.
The Zero-Hachi 0.80mm comes with a fitting nail to maximize PCB retention while current connections are protected against damage due to pulled wires. A friction lock also adds reliability to mating retention.
For more information, visit heilind.com.