Heilind Electronics Adds its Molex Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System to the Market

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass. Heilind Electronics released its Molex's Zero-Hachi 0.80mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector System for use in small scale PCB footprints including circuit sizes ranging from two to 20 circuits, and with the capability of connecting to multiple points of contact.

The Zero-Hachi 0.80mm comes with a fitting nail to maximize PCB retention while current connections are protected against damage due to pulled wires. A friction lock also adds reliability to mating retention.

