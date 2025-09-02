Product of the Week: Molex’s Premo-Flex Flat Flexible Cables (FFCs)

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Today’s advanced applications are becoming increasingly complex in terms of size/capacity, location, and connectivity. For example, interconnect solutions are tasked not only with ensuring the reliable delivery of information but also with delivering it in even the most compact, customized, and hard-to-reach situations.

The Premo-Flex Flat Flexible Cables (FFCs) by Molex are flexible PCB-connection solutions designed to cater to varying applications, from automotive IVI, home appliances, and medical, to industrial, networking, and mobile. The FFCs are designed as custom and ready-to-use solutions that support PCB space, low component costs, and board-to-board connections.

The Premo-Flex Flat Flexible Cables (FFCs) in Action

The Premo-FFCs are available in 1.00 mm pitch and 30 AWG, and provide designers with the aforementioned flexibility, customization, reliability, and space-saving features in high-shock and vibration environments.

For flexibility, the cables can be bent, twisted, and flexed to handle difficult-to-reach environments while maintaining performance. Customization can be achieved with the cable’s availability in varying pitch sizes, cable lengths, and plating options. The FFCs are created from premium materials, which further supports their reliability, and the overall design and previously mentioned flexibility attest to the solution’s compactness.

Further supporting the Flat Flexible Cables (FFCs) are the Premo-Flex Hot Bar Solder FFC Jumpers, Premo-Flex Round Flat Cable (RFC) Solutions, and RFC Hybrid Jumpers, which support mechanical strength, consistent electrical performance, and overall design flexibility.

The Molex Premo-Flex Hot Bar Solder FFC Jumpers feature polyimide-reinforced bond and are available in 0.50 mm and 1.00 mm pitch options and support configurations of 4 to 30 circuits, with 90° and 180° orientations. Both jumper types are RoHS-compliant and available in varying configurations.

The Premo-Flex line of FFCs support off-the-shelf cable types and custom flexible cables. For example, the Easy-On Connectors with zero-insertion force (ZIF) and low-insertion force (LIF) options provide low-profile connectivity to the board.

For additional information about the Premo-Flex Flat Flexible Cables by Molex, check out the videos from the company below:

For more information, visit: https://www.heilind.com/cms/manufacturers/molex/premo-flex-flat-flexible-cables-ffcs/?utm_campaign=14582083-Molex_MOL_MLX_Data-Center&utm_source=embedded-computing-design&utm_medium=banner-ad