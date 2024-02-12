Siemens Brings Secure Thermal Digital Twin Technology to the Electronics Supply Chain

By Taryn Engmark Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Because of the ever-increasing power density in today's electronics thanks to the miniaturization of semiconductor packages and electronic systems and trends for thin-form consumer products, today’s electronics often have heat dissipation challenges that need to be resolved during design.

Modern IC package architectures such as 2.5D, 3D IC, or chiplet-based designs have complex thermal management challenges that require 3D thermal simulation both during their development and during integration into products.

Siemens Digital Industries Software recently announced its new approach for sharing accurate thermal models of integrated circuit (IC) packages to the electronics supply chain. The Embeddable Boundary Condition Independent Reduced Order Model (BCI-ROM) technology, which was introduced in the most recent updates to Siemens' Simcenter Flotherm software, enables semiconductor companies to develop accurate, shareable models that can be used in down-stream, high-fidelity 3D thermal analysis without exposing the internal structure of an IC. It was designed to protect intellectual property and enhance supply chain collaboration and model accuracy for both steady state and transient thermal analysis.

Jean-Claude Ercolanelli, senior vice president of simulation and test solutions at Siemens, said, “Given electronics supply chain pressures and the growing complexity of IC packages, barriers to collaboration and thermal analysis efficiency during design must be eliminated where possible to support competitive development."

