The Advantage of Using Metal Over Ferrite in Power Inductors

Whitepaper

Power inductors are a basic component used in many signal and power conditioning applications to attenuate, block, filter, or store energy.

The increasing high powers and switching frequencies used in today’s power circuits are imposing market challenges to component manufacturers in both the materials and packaging levels, pushing power inductors to a much higher rated current while fitting in ever-shrinking form factors. This article discusses how improvements in metal-based power inductors meet today’s changing market requirements of power inductors.