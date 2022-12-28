CES 2023: Navitas will “Electrify our World” with its Professional Speaker Series

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Navitas

Torrance, CA. As a former teacher I learned many ways to teach each student the way they learn best. One great tool is listening to real-life experiences. With this in mind, Navitas Semiconductor will introduce “Navitas Presents” at CES2023. “Navitas Presents” includes a series of professionals speaking on the replacement of legacy silicon with next-generation technology for quick charge and portability appropriate size.

While sitting for the lectures, you will be enjoying each speaker discuss how they are utilizing Gallium Nitride to innovate their designs. Additionally, sustainability will be a topic, as we all know more efficient energy solutions will be the future one way or the other.

Navitas’ booth (LVCC Central Hall, #17584) has been constructed into “Planet Navitas” showcasing the future of tomorrow’s sustainable products today, by way of implementing advanced GaN and SiC technologies. Requirements for sustainable solutions were disclosed in a recent OnePlus survey, and will be expanded on within the series.

Booth attendees will learn Navitas’ vision to “Electrify our World”, containing presentations examining differentiated end-uses from 20 W cellphone chargers to 2 kW data center power, 20 kW EV chargers, and MW-scale grid-tied applications.

The presentation line-up is as follows:

Anker: GaN - Driving the next generation of sustainable power delivery solutions

Eric Villines, Chief Communications Officer, Anker Innovations

Friday 6th January, 11am Pacific (register here)

OnePlus: The Power of GaNFast Technology on the OnePlus 10T5G

Spenser Blank, Head of PR & Communications, OnePlus North America

Thursday January 5th and Saturday 7th at 11am Pacific (register)

Spigen: Something You Want with Navitas GaN

Justin Ma, Senior PR Specialist, Spigen

Friday 6th January, 2pm Pacific (register)

Ugreen: Charging Into The GaNFast Future

Frederick Rollins, Creative Marketing manager, Ugreen

Thursday 5th January and Saturday 4th at 2pm Pacific (register)

Navitas speakers:

Electrify Our World

Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder, Navitas Semiconductor

Thursday 5th January at 3:30pm Pacific (register)

Living Well Off the Grid

Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Snr. Director, Navitas Semiconductor

Thursday 5th January at 12 noon Pacific (register)

The Silicon Chip is Dead!

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, Navitas Semiconductor

Friday 6th January at 3:30pm Pacific (register)

Navitas founder and CEO Gene Sheridan stated: “Navitas GaNFast technology has been adopted by leading brands looking to deliver speed, efficiency and optimum power density. It gives us great pleasure to host a number of those brands at CES 2023 and to give visitors the opportunity to hear how GaN – and higher-voltage SiC technology - continue to make a significant difference as we Electrify Our World.”

CES2023 runs from January 5th to 8th, Las Vegas, NV. To schedule a meeting with Navitas at CES, contact [email protected].

Each live presentation will be followed by Q&A, and attendees will also have the chance to win a variety of prizes in the GaNFast Giveaway and OnePlus-GaNFast Gaming Experience, plus the last chance to enter to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance, worth $60,000.