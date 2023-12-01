Embedded Computing Design

IAR Supports NXP Semiconductors’ S32M2

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 01, 2023

News

Image Credit: IAR

Uppsala, Sweden. IAR is now supporting NXP Semiconductors’ S32M2 motor control for software-defined electric vehicles within its IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. According to IAR, the solution provides a next level compiler and debugger for S32M2 devices that are based on Arm Cortex-M microcontroller cores. Integrated within the C/C++ suite is also the ability to monitor power consumption for more sustainable options.

“We are happy to offer prompt and robust support for NXP's cutting-edge S32M2 motor control solution," says Anders Holmberg, CTO at IAR. "The IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm empowers automotive software developers to design efficient, simplified, and resilient motor control applications. Furthermore, it enables seamless code re-use across the S32 platform implementations, leading to accelerated development cycles and cost reductions.”

Code analysis add-ons below are supported to find early-stage issues and bugs.

  • IAR C-STAT
  • IAR C-RUN
  • C-SPY

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available in a functional safety version certified ISO 26262.

Thomas Ensergueix, Senior Director, Integrated Solutions Automotive Processing at NXP ends, “The close collaboration with IAR helps us provide a comprehensive software enablement for carmakers to fully optimize their product development and accelerate the transition to SDVs”.

For more information, visit iar.com/products/architectures/arm/iar-embedded-workbench-for-arm/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Automotive
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Consumer
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Debug & Test - Probes & Debuggers
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Motor Control
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Software & OS
Software & OS - Compilers & Toolchains
Software & OS - IDEs & Application Programming
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Automotive
Image Credit: Conclusive Engineering
Conclusive Engineering: WHLE-LS1 High Performance Single Board Computer

November 17, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Optimizing Embedded Software for Real-Time Multimedia Processing

November 30, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Wincomm
Wincomm Leverages AI for In-Surgery Assistance

November 28, 2023

MORE
Storage
WD Executes Next Phase of HDD Roadmap, Begins 24TB CMR Shipments

November 20, 2023

MORE