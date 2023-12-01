IAR Supports NXP Semiconductors’ S32M2

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IAR Uppsala, Sweden. IAR is now supporting NXP Semiconductors’ S32M2 motor control for software-defined electric vehicles within its IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. According to IAR, the solution provides a next level compiler and debugger for S32M2 devices that are based on Arm Cortex-M microcontroller cores. Integrated within the C/C++ suite is also the ability to monitor power consumption for more sustainable options.

“We are happy to offer prompt and robust support for NXP's cutting-edge S32M2 motor control solution," says Anders Holmberg, CTO at IAR. "The IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm empowers automotive software developers to design efficient, simplified, and resilient motor control applications. Furthermore, it enables seamless code re-use across the S32 platform implementations, leading to accelerated development cycles and cost reductions.”

Code analysis add-ons below are supported to find early-stage issues and bugs.

IAR C-STAT

IAR C-RUN

C-SPY

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available in a functional safety version certified ISO 26262.

Thomas Ensergueix, Senior Director, Integrated Solutions Automotive Processing at NXP ends, “The close collaboration with IAR helps us provide a comprehensive software enablement for carmakers to fully optimize their product development and accelerate the transition to SDVs”.

For more information, visit iar.com/products/architectures/arm/iar-embedded-workbench-for-arm/.