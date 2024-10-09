LDRA Extends Support for RISC-V On-Target Testing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: LDRA

Wirral, United Kingdom. LDRA has extended its support for the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) with its competent analysis and verification tool suite built to support emerging RISC-V implementations such as Synopsys ARC-V processor IP. The suite provides enhanced tools for developers of RISC-V-based critical applications for aerospace and defense, mobile, industrial, IoT, artificial intelligence, and automotive.

Utilizing the LDRA tool suite, engineers can leverage on-target testing tools that enable a secure workflow in line with functional safety standards and works with generally used compilers that support the RISC-V architecture.

The LDRA tool suite delivers full compatibility with 32- and 64-bit instruction sets, enabling requirements traceability, coding standards compliance, and both static and dynamic coverage analysis. It facilitates flexibility at the unit and system levels on the host platform and on both simulated and real RISC-V processors. The LDRA Target License Packages enable robust on-target testing by using compiler and RISC-V processor pairs to conduct tests and display results

LDRA works closely with companies such as Andes Technology, Green Hills Software, Lauterbach, Synopsys, TASKING, and Wind River to offer high assurance software quality development and verification tool chain from requirements through deployment and test on processors based on the RISC-V architecture. Demonstration videos are also available with SEGGER and IAR.

“LDRA has once again positioned itself as the industry leader in support of on-target testing for critical embedded applications,” said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. “Our tools enable developers to assure high software quality across the entire design cycle, from requirements to deployment and test. We’ve achieved this by working in partnership with companies leading the move to RISC-V.

For more information, visit ldra.com.

