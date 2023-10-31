Eight-channel R&S MXO 5 Oscilloscopes

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz Munich, Germany. Rohde & Schwarz released its four or eight channel R&S MXO 5 oscilloscopes built on Rohde & Schwarz’s next-generation MXO-EP processing ASIC technology ensuring more signal activity in both time and frequency domains over competing oscilloscopes. The eight-channel R&S MXO 5 oscilloscope is the first of its kind with 4.5 million acquisitions and 18 million waveforms per second across multiple channels.

All eight channels are triggered digitally and the R&S MXO 5 leads the market with accurate isolation of small signal anomalies and carries a capability of 45, 000 FFTs per second for EMI and harmonic testing. The oscilloscopes capture 99% of real-time signal activity and boosts analysis while recognizing rare and unnatural anamaloies that other oscilloscopes miss.

Engineers are aided in the debug of designs from power conversion to automotive analysis for making power and signal integrity measurements as well as logic and bus protocol debugging.

Highlights:

Deepest-In-Class Standard Memory

Acquisition Memory of 500 Mpoints

First Digital Trigger (Eight Channels)

Sensitivity of 0.0001 div

Superior RF Measurement

45 000 FFTs (Fast Fourier Transforms) Per Second

15.6" Full-HD Capacitive Touchscreen

Intuitive User Interface

VESA Mounting

For more information, visit rohde-schwarz.com/product/MXO5.