Embedded Computing Design

Eight-channel R&S MXO 5 Oscilloscopes

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 31, 2023

News

Image Credit: Rohde & Schwarz

Munich, Germany. Rohde & Schwarz released its four or eight channel R&S MXO 5 oscilloscopes built on Rohde & Schwarz’s next-generation MXO-EP processing ASIC technology ensuring more signal activity in both time and frequency domains over competing oscilloscopes. The eight-channel R&S MXO 5 oscilloscope is the first of its kind with 4.5 million acquisitions and 18 million waveforms per second across multiple channels.

All eight channels are triggered digitally and the R&S MXO 5 leads the market with accurate isolation of small signal anomalies and carries a capability of 45, 000 FFTs per second for EMI and harmonic testing. The oscilloscopes capture 99% of real-time signal activity and boosts analysis while recognizing rare and unnatural anamaloies that other oscilloscopes miss.

Engineers are aided in the debug of designs from power conversion to automotive analysis for making power and signal integrity measurements as well as logic and bus protocol debugging.

Highlights:

  • Deepest-In-Class Standard Memory
  • Acquisition Memory of 500 Mpoints
  • First Digital Trigger (Eight Channels)
  • Sensitivity of 0.0001 div
  • Superior RF Measurement
  • 45 000 FFTs (Fast Fourier Transforms) Per Second
  • 15.6" Full-HD Capacitive Touchscreen
  • Intuitive User Interface
  • VESA Mounting

For more information, visit  rohde-schwarz.com/product/MXO5.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Debug & Test
Debug & Test - Code Analysis Tools
Debug & Test - Oscilloscopes, Analyzers & Generators
Debug & Test - Probes & Debuggers
Debug & Test - RF/Network Testing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Analog & Power
Magnachip Introduces 6th-Generation 600V SJ MOSFET

October 31, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Enhancing the Smart Home Experience with Wi-Fi HaLow Access Points

October 27, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Codasip Announces First Commercial Implementation of CHERI Memory Protection

October 31, 2023

MORE
Processing
Hidden “Royalties” Can Blow Your Budget and Your Project

October 31, 2023

MORE