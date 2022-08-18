Rohde & Schwarz Announces R&S ESW EMI Test Receiver with a Bandwidth Increase of 1GHZ

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is launching a wideband solution to assist EMC engineers in meeting the growing requirement for advanced measurement speeds. The R&S ESW EMI test receiver can measure up to 970 MHz in real time with accurate measurements and range.

With the bandwidth exceeding all other EMI test receivers, the R&S ESW EMI test receiver is currently the fastest in the industry.

For speeding up measurement time and a detailed analysis of interfering signals, the R&S ESW EMI test receiver is capable of increasing its Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) bandwidth to 35MHz from the R&S ESW-B350 option, and 970 MHz capabilities from the R&S ESW-B1000 option

According to Rohde and Schwarz, “with the R&S ESW-B1000 offering 970 MHz of FFT bandwidth, the R&S ESW can process the CISPR Bands C and D in one shot – even with quasi peak and CISPR average detectors working in parallel – offering a significant gain in measurement speed. The 970 MHz wide spectrum is measured in real time; users benefit from a truly gapless spectrogram. Infrequent emissions can be observed over a significantly longer time and are detected with a much higher probability. Emissions from equipment under test going through a duty cycle are recorded over a broad spectrum of 970 MHz without missing the shortest pulse.”

The R&S ESW EMI test receiver is suitable for applications including commercial, military, aerospace and automotive applications.

Both the R&S ESW-B1000 and R&S ESW-B350 are hardware extensions to the R&S ESW EMI test receiver and can be retrofitted to every R&S ESW (S/N ≥ 103000).

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase the R&S ESW EMI test at EMV 2022 from July 12 to 14 at the Cologne exhibition center, hall 10.2, booth 112.

For more information about the R&S ESW EMI test receiver, visit R&S®ESW.