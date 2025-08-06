Teradyne Launches Advanced Tester for HBM2E, HBM3, and HBM4 Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Teradyne Teradyne, Inc. announced the Magnum 7H, an innovative memory tester developed to withstand the hefty demands of testing high bandwidth memory (HBM) devices integrated with GPUs and accelerators in next-generation generative AI servers. It offers high-parallelism, high-speed, and high-accuracy testing for HBM stacked die at scale.

The Magnum 7H supports various HBM versions such as HBM2E, HBM3, HBM3E, HBM4, and HBM4E. It enables complete test coverage, from base-die wafer test to memory core test and burn-in, confirming the quality and dependability of HBM devices.

As highlighted in the press release, the test solution allows testing of pre-singulated HBM devices at the Known-Good-Stack-Die (KGSD) or Chip-on-Wafer level with traditional probers and probe cards, as well as post-singulated HBM with new bare-die probers/handlers for improved device quality.

Benefits:

Enhanced DPS response time provides greater device production

Testing of HBM stacks that contain both logic base dies and DRAM dies. It delivers high-speed memory testing with a variable algorithmic pattern generator (APG) and logic testing with a Logic Vector Memory (LVM) option. The Fail List Streaming (FLS) feature guarantees high-speed error capture for memory and logic testing.

High-speed testing of current HBM3/3E and next-generation HBM4/4E devices up to 4.5Gbps

Configurable up to 9,216 digital pins and 2,560 power pins, supporting enhanced touchdown competence at probe and resulting in 1.6x increased throughput in industrial scale manufacturing

"We are thrilled to introduce the Magnum 7H, a revolutionary memory tester that sets a new standard for testing HBM devices," said Young Kim, President, Memory Test Division, Teradyne. "This innovation represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing memory test technology and delivering a tester that not only supports today’s devices but is future-proofed for tomorrow’s devices as well."

