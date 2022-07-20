Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

Press Release

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment.

In addition, the company's LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that enables customers to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services to business solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

KORA is Keysight's suite of test solutions that verify the functionality and performance of end-to-end O-RAN wireless infrastructure. A component of KORA, Keysight's LoadCore 5GC testing software enables customers to perform network capacity tests, measure device data throughput and model a wide variety of end-user behavior and mobility scenarios. A scalable 5GC network performance validation solution, LoadCore can verify that delivered connectivity service remains stable under various demanding conditions such as sudden spikes in network usage caused by disasters or other major events.

Keysight's LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core

New Cloud-Based Delivery Model for Keysight

"As a cloud-based pay-as-you-go offering, users can purchase and provision KORA test solutions immediately to fit their testing needs," said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president and general manager of 5G Edge to Core Solutions at Keysight. "This is an exciting new delivery model that offers customers the flexibility and scalability to use Keysight's test solutions in the environment they want, in the cloud."

Keysight's new cloud-based solutions deliver the following key customer benefits:

Immediate availability and compatibility with cloud development environments

On-demand scalability to meet changing requirements with a wide range of configurations for different test environments

Annual subscription option for customers with high usage of LoadCore for an extended period

In addition, LoadCore 5GC testing software with a flexible PAYG business model will be available to a wide variety of new customers including:

Enterprise customers looking to verify their private 5G networks

Startups that need flexibility with specific testing requirements

Customers with shorter-duration project needs, such as test houses

Organizations that want to purchase and test solutions primarily on the cloud to align with their current workflows

