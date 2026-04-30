RFOptic Launches New RF Over Fiber 8.0GHz Links to Support 5G and C-band Applications

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

RFOptic announced that it launched its 8.0GHz RFoF link to support a compact, relatively low-cost solution up to 8GH meeting the demand for 7.1GHz 5G band and C-band applications.

RFOptic’s RF over Fiber 8GHz link operates between 500MHz and 8GHz, providing long-distance RF signal transport over Single Mode Fiber, commonly used for applications in L, S, and C bands, such as RFoF for point-to-point, Wi-Fi, 5G cellular, testing, DAS, and remote antenna.

Its compact design and low power consumption make it ideal for standalone and subsystem applications. Modules are available with FC/APC or with SC/APC optical and SMA RF connectors. Each 8.0GHz link has a transmitter (Tx) and a receiver (Rx) module, which may be controlled via the RFOptic Configuration tool app. The app provides access to settings, features, and diagnostic parameters.

The software tool can activate built-in temperature compensation algorithms, RF level monitoring, Automatic Level Control, BIT, and RF link test diagnostics. A troubleshooting guide and log file features simplify field troubleshooting and enable effective remote tech support. Apart from advanced 5G and 6G, other applications include drone control and video telemetry, DAS 5G coverage extension into buildings, tunnels, and other shielded areas. The RFoF 8GHz link can be used as a standalone or a group of links in enclosures.

“At the request of our customers, we have extended our range of programmable RFoF links for frequencies up to 8Ghz. This enables our customers to operate in the 7.125-8.400 GHz band, also referred to as the “golden band for 6G”, stated Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic. “It allows operators to balance capacity and coverage effectively without excessive infrastructure costs. They will be able to increase network capacity and improve coverage.”

“With this new offering, we have expanded the bandwidth of our programmable links from 6GHz to 8GHz to meet the many applications that require higher bandwidth,” added Dr. David Gabbay, VP R&D at RFOptic. “Our 8GHz links are especially suitable for customers looking for 5G as well as C-band applications. Thanks to its programmable flexibility and added bandwidth, it is also an excellent option for applications such as satcom, DAS, Radar, ODL, and remote antenna."

For more information, visit: https://rfoptic.com/