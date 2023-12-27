AAEON Technology Inc.: COM-R2KC6 - COM Express Type 6 Compact Size with AMD Ryzen™️ Embedded R2000 Series Processors

Product

Product Description:

AAEON's COM Express portfolio features AMD Ryzen™️ Embedded R2000 Series Processors. The board is available in SKUs equipped with CPUs from the series ranging from 15W to 45W, offering up to 4 cores and 8 threads of performance - all while maintaining cost-efficiency.

Setting itself apart from other models from AAEON's COM Express Module range, the COM-R2KC6 supports four simultaneous 4K displays through one eDP and three DDI connectors. This feature empowers users to maximize the potential of the integrated AMD Radeon™️ Vega 8 Graphics, with additional GPU support available via the board’s PEG x4 slot.

Highlights:

DDR4 3200MHz SODIMM x 2, up to 32GB

USB 2.0 x 8, USB3.2 10Gbps x2, USB3.2 5Gbps x1

PCIe [x4] x 1, PCIe [x1] x 4, PEG [x4] x 1

Intel®️ I226-LM/IT 2.5GbE x 1

COM Express Type 6, 3.74" x 3.74" (95mm x 95mm)

Product Website Link:https://www.aaeon.com/en/p/com-express-cpu-modules-com-r2kc6

Datasheet Link:https://data-us.aaeon.com/DOWNLOAD/2014%20datasheet/Boards/COM-R2KC6.pdf

Buy It Now Link:https://www.aaeon.com/en/contacts/form/

