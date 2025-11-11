ASUS and Intel Partner at ew North America to Showcase AIoT Innovations

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: ASUS IoT

ASUS participated in embedded world North America 2025 where it highlighted its latest portfolio of AIoT, embedded systems, and edge computing products in collaboration with Intel. The solutions are engineered to accelerate change across industries and strengthen the two companies shared dedication to influencing the future of embedded technologies.

“Our collaboration with Intel continues to strengthen as we jointly advance innovation at the edge. Through our shared expertise, we’re enabling powerful, scalable solutions that address real-world challenges across industries, said Ray Lai, General Manager of AIoT Business Group at ASUS North America.

At the booth, ASUS presented solutions designed for automation, smart retail, robotics, medical, and surveillance. Demonstrations included its complete edge AI systems, edge computing, industrial edge server, industrial solution, and IoT gateways developed to enhance computing performance for consistency in AI workloads.

Booth Highlights:

Edge AI, edge computers and motherboards powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors

Fanless and ruggedized designs for industrial reliability and extended operations

Newly launched ASUS RUC-1000G, a compact, fanless industrial edge system featuring Intel Core Ultra processors

Wei-Yeang Toh, General Manager of ECG/Ecosystem Development Org (EDO) at Intel commented “Our collaboration with ASUS spans their IoT and NUC product lines, featuring ASUS Edge AI systems powered by Intel—from entry-level to high-performance—supporting diverse vertical use cases.”

For more information, visit iot.asus.com/