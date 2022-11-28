ASUS IoT Partners with Media Broadcast for Smart City Solutions

Press Release

ASUS AIoT will orchestrate an end-to-end AIoT ecosystem to provide data-driven solutions in locations across Germany.

ASUS IoT, a global AIoT solution provider, today announced a partnership with Media Broadcast, Germany's largest full-service provider in the broadcasting and media industry and provider of 5G campus networks. The partnership represents both companies’ commitment to data-driven innovation and will result in implementation of smart city solutions at various locations across Germany.



The first project will take place in Technology and Innovation Park Nordheide and will act as a sandbox for 5G and IoT technologies. TIP Park is a 25-hectare (61 acre) business area in Buchholz, near the city of Hamburg, Germany. Within the park, Media Broadcast is running a state-of-the art 5G campus network. Based on this infrastructure, the park aims to become the site of choice for companies looking for an environment that fosters the development of cutting-edge technologies.



ASUS IoT and Media Broadcast will implement five IoT smart city solutions to help improve parking, traffic management, security, waste management and street lighting.



"We look forward to collaborating on more projects with ASUS IoT to provide innovation in versatile smart city solutions,” said Norbert Krüger, Senior Solution and Bid Manager at Media Broadcast GmbH. “We share a vision of advancing AIoT technology to solve future challenges. With the rapid development and reliable product quality that ASUS provides, together we can accelerate deployments to create modern cities.”



"We are looking forward to creating innovative solutions with Media Broadcast,” said ASUS IoT Regional Sales Director Casper Lee. “The core concepts focus on how to make cities more resilient, sustainable and future-proof. And the main goal is to enable data-driven decisions."