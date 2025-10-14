Connectivity Technologies for IoT

Whitepaper

With older networks being phased out and new innovations constantly emerging, identifying the right IoT technology for your needs can be a real challenge.

The new edition of the Telenor IoT guide Connectivity Technologies for IoT provides a comprehensive overview and comparison of IoT technologies to help you navigate this complexity with confidence.

Developed in collaboration with Analysys Mason, the Telenor IoT guide evaluates established and emerging cellular IoT technologies — including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) — across key dimensions such as coverage, latency, energy efficiency, and global availability.

What’s Inside:

Which technologies are proven and widely available today

Where and when 5G RedCap and satellite (NTN) will matter — and where they won’t

What to expect from 4G longevity and global shutdown timelines

Practical recommendations based on use cases like smart metering, logistics, vehicles, and video

Real-world operator data and rollout insights

Download the guide today to ensure you have everything you need to make the right choice for your IoT strategy and rollout.