Semidynamics is Delivering 2048b of Computation Per Cycle

Barcelona, Spain. Semidynamics delivers a fully customizable Vector Unit integrated into 64-bit RISC-V cores able to run up to 2048b of computation per cycle for large data transmissions. The unit follows the RISC-V Vector Specification 1.0 and adds many features to fit user requirements.

Within the Vector Unit, a cross-vector-core network offers all-to-all connectivity between the vector cores at high bandwidth, including a 32-vector core option. The cross-vector-core unit follows RISC-V standards to manipulate data between the vectors such as, vrgather, vslide, etc.

The unit acts Out-Of-Order and couples with Semidynamics' Out-Of-Order Atrevido core, and when released, the In-Order cores. In order to supply customized UIs and protocols to users IP blocks, Semidynamics can perform Open Core Surgery on cores and Vector Units. Semidynamics' CEO and founder, Roger Espasa, explained, "Our recently announced Atrevido core is unique in that we can do 'Open Core Surgery' on it. This means that, unlike other vendors' cores that are just configurable from a set of options, we actually open up the core and change the inner workings to add features or special instructions to create a totally bespoke solution".

Semidynamics provides multiple VLEN to DLEN ratios unlike the generally accepted 1X ratio. Offered are 2X, 4X, and 8X ratios allowing efficient vector operations when VLEN surpasses DLEN. The solution controls memory latencies with a substantial reduction in power.

Scenario:

VLEN=2048 and DLEN=512, each vector arithmetic operation takes 4 clocks to complete

"Together our technologies take RISC-V to a whole new level with the fastest handling of big data currently available that will open up opportunities in many application areas of High-Performance Computing such as video processing, AI and ML," continued Espasa.

For more information, visit semidynamics.com.