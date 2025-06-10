AAEON’s Manufacturing Expertise to Deliver Qualcomm Dragonwing Powered IoT to Market Faster

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are collaborating to speed up the implementation of innovative embedded IoT solutions enhancing medical, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The partnership utilizes AAEON's expertise in manufacturing and its early access capabilities to deliver customized market-ready solutions leveraging Qualcomm’s Dragonwing processors.

"AAEON's 'Always Agile' approach and deep understanding of specialized industry requirements make us an ideal partner to bring Qualcomm Technologies' innovative solutions to demanding embedded applications," said Howard Young, AI Solution Architect at AAEON.

Initial Phase:

Design of uCOM SMARC modules and AI edge computing platforms powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor

Integration of the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ9 Series into AAEON's PICO and High-Performance Computing HPC Single Board Computers

Offer engineering support for key accounts allowing early access to new Qualcomm Technologies' solutions

"Our ability to work closely with key accounts and provide early access to next-generation technologies aims to accelerate the adoption of Qualcomm Technologies' solutions in industries requiring highly customized implementations," ends Young.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.