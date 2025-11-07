Advantech's High-Performance Workstation Leverages Intel Xeon W

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Advantech The conventional legacy workstations present limitations when handling modern resource-intensive simulation and AI workload, which requires high computational power and performance.

In the current industrial and data-intensive environments, the demands for the solutions are soaring, where scalability and performance are beyond basic requirements.

Applications such as video, security, and smart city are dependable on reliable and efficient processing solutions, such as the ASMB-807+HPC-7000 powered by Intel Xeon W Processors. These processors are equipped with a high core and thread counts, expansive memory and I/O support, flexible configurations, and more.

For further usability, users can make used of the open software platform, Intel Metro AI suite, an application framework with tools and resources for those developing solutions that require AI inference, advanced video search and summarization, video analysis, and more.

In addition to the fast processing and open software support, the ASMB-807+HPC-7000 features three PCIe x16 (Gen5) interfaces for high-bandwidth devices, one PCIe x8 (Gen5) for high bandwidth devices in a smaller size, and two PCIe x4 (Gen4) interfaces for lower bandwidth.

The aforementioned interfaces are designed to be highly flexible, with a mix of both modern and traditional device support.

The combination of nine SATA + 2 M.2 connectors (PCIe x4) enables high-capacity and fast, local storage. The eight USB 3.2 ports provide high-speed external I/O for varying peripherals and devices.

Finally, the Advantech HPC solutions feature a 0 to 40°C ambient operating temperature range, as well as three internal 3.5" HDD bays and one slim ODD drive bay for bulk and compact storage.

Advantech is a powerhouse of AI capabilities, powered by Intel. These include the AIR-310 compact MXMGPU Edge AI system, AIR-510 4U AI-Ready Edge system, ARK-3534B High-performance Fanless PC, UBX-330M NUC-sized Edge Computer, and many others.

The Advantech’s ASMB-807+HPC-7000, leveraging the capabilities of Intel processors, are very suitable for today’s evolving high-compute and data-heavy applications, highlighting reliability, flexibility, and modern processing capabilities. The ASMB-807+HPC-7000 is a game-changer for AI and video workloads, across scalable infrastructure.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series showcasing Intel’s AI Edge initiative, designed to highlight the latest innovations of AI and edge computing. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These solutions are designed to integrate AI into partners’ existing infrastructure, kickstarting development to enhance system reliability and strengthening security.

Intel is co-innovating with its software partners in AI creation and optimization for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Furthermore, Intel is driving innovation alongside its hardware platforms to optimize AI Edge systems for key workloads, offering best fit performance across a range of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, click here to visit Intel.