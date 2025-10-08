Embedded Computing Design

APLEX AVS-553 AI Edge Platform Combines Intel Core Power with 8K Graphics

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 08, 2025

News

APLEX AVS-553 AI Edge Platform Combines Intel Core Power with 8K Graphics
Image Credit: APLEX

Taipei, Taiwan. APLEX Technology Inc. released its AVS-553 edge AI platform leveraging 13th/14th Gen. Intel Core i processors with expandable GPU and I/O including eight USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, six COM (including 2 optional), four 2.5G LAN for internet connectivity, eight GPIO, one DP, and one HDMI output supporting up to 8K resolution. Expansion options include Wi-Fi via one Mini PCIe and 4G/5G connectivity via one M.2 B-Key.

For consistently reliable operation, the AVS-553 supports redundant, dual hot-swappable CRPS power supplies highlighting a modular design delivering up to 550W, with the option to upgrade to 1100W for high-end graphics cards. This technology allows continuous operation even during power failures.

The AVS-553 operates at a temperature range from -20°C to 60°C and adheres to the IEC 60068-2 standards for shock and vibration resistance while also compliant with the control equipment safety standard UL 61010-2-201.

Due to its AI abilities, the rugged system is ideal for machine vision, data analytics, and process automation.

For more information, visit aplex.com/index.php/product/list/machine_vision_system/avs_-_5_series/3609/ACS-553.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Phison Electronics
Phison Electronics' aiDAPTIV+ Turns Everyday PCs into AI Supercomputers with Flash-Enhanced GPU Acceleration

January 13, 2026

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Skyworks
CES 2026 Spotlight: Skyworks Advances Automotive, IoT, and Edge AI

January 12, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE