APLEX AVS-553 AI Edge Platform Combines Intel Core Power with 8K Graphics

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: APLEX

Taipei, Taiwan. APLEX Technology Inc. released its AVS-553 edge AI platform leveraging 13th/14th Gen. Intel Core i processors with expandable GPU and I/O including eight USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, six COM (including 2 optional), four 2.5G LAN for internet connectivity, eight GPIO, one DP, and one HDMI output supporting up to 8K resolution. Expansion options include Wi-Fi via one Mini PCIe and 4G/5G connectivity via one M.2 B-Key.

For consistently reliable operation, the AVS-553 supports redundant, dual hot-swappable CRPS power supplies highlighting a modular design delivering up to 550W, with the option to upgrade to 1100W for high-end graphics cards. This technology allows continuous operation even during power failures.

The AVS-553 operates at a temperature range from -20°C to 60°C and adheres to the IEC 60068-2 standards for shock and vibration resistance while also compliant with the control equipment safety standard UL 61010-2-201.

Due to its AI abilities, the rugged system is ideal for machine vision, data analytics, and process automation.

For more information, visit aplex.com/index.php/product/list/machine_vision_system/avs_-_5_series/3609/ACS-553.