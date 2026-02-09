Embedded Computing Design

At embedded world 2026, Avalue Technology Highlights Secure Edge AI and HPC Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 09, 2026

News

At embedded world 2026, Avalue Technology Highlights Secure Edge AI and HPC Solutions
Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue Technology will be exhibiting during embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, at Booth 3-465 where it will demonstrate its innovations under the motto “Empowering the Edge, Integrating the Future”. Highlighted will be the company’s Edge AI, HPC (high-performance computing), and embedded computing platforms enabling efficient, reliable, and long-term maintainable smart edge architectures.

Showcased will be a variety of Edge AI solutions, including industrial Box PCs and edge computing platforms that offer real-time image recognition for smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, and smart city applications. ARM-based embedded platforms will be demonstrated with various vertical application integration solutions delivering low-power, reliability, and long-term supply options.

Also presented will be Avalue’s Torizon-based secure software lifecycle management solutions designed to aid in compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act. The company integrates international cybersecurity standards into its product development processes that include the ISO 27001 Information Security Management System and the IEC 62443 Industrial Control System Cybersecurity Standard.

For more information, visit avalue.com/en.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.



