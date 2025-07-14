Embedded Computing Design

BIOSTAR Debuts Rugged EdgeComp MS-1335U, Ideal for Self-Service Terminals and Smart City Systems

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 14, 2025

News

Image Credit: BIOSTAR

BIOSTAR released its compact (182 x 150 x 48 mm), fanless EdgeComp MS-1335U leveraging Intel’s Raptor Lake SoC processors with up to 10 cores and speeds reaching 4.6 GHz. The platform supports up to 96GB of high-speed DDR5 5200 MHz memory, ultra-fast PCIe Gen4 storage, and SATAIII for flexible storage options. It is ideal for smart kiosks, interactive digital signage, self-service terminals, and municipal systems

The EdgeComp MS-1335U features quad-display support through HDMI 2.0, DP++ 1.4, and dual USB Type-C ports, delivering 4K output for multi-screen digital signage and smart kiosks. Utilizing dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports, four COM ports, and multiple USB interfaces, it streamlines connectivity to peripherals such as POS systems, sensors, ticketing machines, and specialized equipment. Expansion slots for 4G/5G SIM cards and WiFi/Bluetooth modules guarantee consistent, high-speed connectivity even in remote or mobile deployments.

Well-suited for Windows 10/11, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and Ubuntu 20.04, the EdgeComp MS-1335U delivers flexibility to deploy across various software environments.

For more information, visit biostar.com.tw/app/en/ipc/introduction_app.php?S_ID=1159&data-type=SPECIFICATIONS.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Analog & Power
Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EVAL-LTC7899-AZ Evaluation Board

January 12, 2026

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Docker Vision Deploys Computer Vision with Intel for Shipping Logistics

January 22, 2026

MORE
Automotive
Embedded Editor: CES 2026 Trends Roundup

January 19, 2026

MORE
Open Source
RISC-V International: Becoming ISO and The Future of Open Computing

January 22, 2026

MORE