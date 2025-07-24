Embedded Computing Design

Cincoze’s Fanless GM-1100 Accelerates AI Vision for AOI and Airport Security Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 24, 2025

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze’s innovative MXM GPU computer series, the compact GM-1100 (260 x 200 x 85 mm), leverages the latest 14th Gen. Intel Core processors and NVIDIA MXM GPU modules to deliver enhanced computing capabilities and graphics processing for high-speed edge AI computing supporting real-time insights. The GM-1100 is designed for edge AI applications in vertical industries within transportation and manufacturing.

High-speed I/O interfaces consist of up to 10GbE LAN, 20Gbps USB 3.2 Type-C, an M.2 Key M slot for expansion, and high-speed NVMe SSDs. Its operating temperature range is -40°C to 70°C utilizing 9-48V.

Applications:

Transportation:

  • With its expansion I/O options that support LAN, COM, USB, and DIO interfaces, the solution has the flexibility to connect with cameras, passport readers, and gate controllers. For efficiency in clearing customs and safety, it reliably attains fast and precise identity recognition and prohibited goods detection while also aiding Airport E-gates and X-ray scanners.

Manufacturing:

  • The AI inference abilities of the MXM GPU allow quick and accurate identification of product defects and object location benefiting automated optical inspection (AOI) and robotic bin-picking systems. It adheres to industrial-grade EMC standards and holds CE, UKCA, FCC certifications, and complies with ICES-003 Class A level. The GM-1100 supports multiple installation methods, such as wall, side, DIN rail, and VESA.

For more information, visit cincoze.com/en.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

