Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: AI Is Hard. It’s OK To Ask For Help | Ceva

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

September 10, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: AI Is Hard. It’s OK To Ask For Help | Ceva

Designing a device that incorporates AI can be daunting, for a good reason—it’s very complex. When you push that design out to the Edge, it brings in even more challenges, both on the hardware and software sides of the equation. 

To understand what these challenges are and where a designer can turn for help, I spoke to Amir Panush, the CEO of Ceva, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. He addresses these issues on a regular basis and has a good understanding of what a designer needs to know.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
Deploy Channel Sounding In Your Bluetooth Devices

December 16, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism Part 4

December 11, 2025

MORE