embedded world Germany ’26: SECO Demonstrates End-to-End Smart Vending Platform Using Clea Vend Cloud and KarL4 Payments

Image Credit: SECO In Hall 1, booth 320 at embedded world Germany (March 10-12, 2026), SECO will demonstrate its fully functioning smart vending/kiosk solution based on the Clea Vend cloud telemetry platform and the KarL4 contactless payment terminal enabling edge-to-cloud connectivity for meaningful insights through ongoing analysis of transactions and usage behavior.

The demonstration features a vending machine with a 27” touchscreen display leveraging SECO’s SANTVEND single-board computer. This facilitates users as they glance through products and complete purchases using a credit card or mobile payment supported by the KarL4 contactless payment terminal.

The presentation replicates general vending scenarios and outlines how edge computing, digital payments, and cloud analytics can be unified in a single, end-to-end solution. Payments are processed and operational data is accumulated locally at the edge for each transaction facilitating autonomous operation. An integrated LTE module securely transmits data to the cloud where it is visualized in Clea Vend through real-time dashboards covering sales activity, payment methods, product performance, and machine status.

According to the press release, KarL4 accounts for roughly 14 percent of active girocard payment terminals and processed around 1.1 percent of all girocard transactions nationwide in the first half of 2025. Recently it has extended beyond Germany into Italy with a scheduled launch in the United States in early 2026.

Clea Vend utilizes real-time monitoring, sales insights, and automated alerts for vending analytics and telemetry to improve fleet efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and minimize loss revenue. Also available are retrofit HMI solutions to modernize existing vending machines with advanced user interfaces integrated with payment systems.

