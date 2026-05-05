From Telematics to Edge Intelligence: Reengineering Safety-Critical Embedded Systems

By Ellen Warren Owner OutSource Communications

Blog

A Conversation with Alekh Vaidya

Alekh Vaidya is a Software Engineering Manager at Meta Platforms and an embedded systems architect whose work has helped shape modern commercial vehicle safety and telematics platforms. Over more than two decades in transportation technology, he has led the development of embedded computing systems, fleet telemetry architectures, and driver-monitoring technologies deployed across large commercial fleets.

Earlier in his career, Vaidya held senior engineering leadership roles developing telematics and video-based safety platforms at companies including SmartDrive, Omnitracs, Solera, and LiveWire. His work has contributed to patented technologies designed to measure operator readiness and improve the safety of vehicles operating in mixed autonomous and human-controlled environments.

During the past decade, commercial fleet safety technology has undergone a fundamental shift. Early telematics systems primarily captured video and sensor data for post-incident review, helping investigators reconstruct accidents and fleet managers analyze driver behavior after events occurred. Advances in embedded computing, sensor fusion, and edge analytics now allow vehicles to interpret driving conditions in real time and identify emerging risks before incidents happen.

In this conversation, Vaidya discusses how embedded computing platforms enabled that transition from forensic safety tools to predictive safety systems, and how technologies such as driver-readiness monitoring, edge analytics, and intelligent telematics platforms are reshaping the future of commercial transportation.

Q: Alekh, your career has focused on embedded systems for vehicle safety and telematics, which is a highly specialized engineering domain. What first drew you to this field, and how did you begin working on safety platforms for commercial transportation?

A: I've always been fascinated by the automotive industry. I studied electrical, electronics, and mechanical engineering, and I've always been interested in exploring the applications of embedded systems to improve automobiles. Early in my career, I was working on real-time systems and low-level firmware for fleet tracking and driver workflow improvements. Then I came across a company that was trying to build a vehicle event recorder — basically a black box for trucks. You had limited compute on the device, unreliable cellular connectivity, and a safety-critical requirement that you couldn’t miss important events. That combination of constraints was interesting to me as an engineer.

The work being done in this industry has a huge potential to dramatically improve safety on the roads. Commercial trucking is responsible for a huge share of freight in this country, and fatigue-related and distraction-related crashes in large vehicles can cause serious harm. Our work directly contributed to a measurable reduction in accidents.

Q: Over the past two decades, telematics systems have evolved dramatically. From your perspective as an engineer building these platforms, what were the most important turning points in the development of modern fleet safety technology?

A: I’d point to three shifts. The first was compute. Early telematics devices were essentially just data loggers with some workflows — they had very little processing power on board. When embedded processors got cheaper and more capable, you could start running actual logic on the device. This paved the way for on-device computer vision capabilities, which significantly increased the efficacy of telematics devices and resulted in extremely accurate driver coaching and alerting capabilities.

The second was sensors. Cameras came down in cost and went up in quality. Accelerometers, gyroscopes, and vehicle network data became standard. Once you had multiple data streams coming in simultaneously, you could start correlating them — that’s where sensor fusion started mattering in a real production context.

The third was the business model. Fleet operators started seeing that post-incident footage was useful for liability, but what they really wanted was to stop incidents from happening. That need created the demand to move from simple DVR-based systems to sophisticated systems capable of proactive alerting and coaching tools.

Q: Early driver monitoring and telematics systems were primarily used to reconstruct incidents after they occurred. What technological advances allowed fleets to move from forensic analysis toward predictive safety platforms?

A: The main enabler was moving intelligence onto the device itself. Early systems had no choice but to record continuously and upload everything, because they couldn’t do meaningful processing on board. As embedded compute improved, we could start making decisions at the edge — the device could analyze sensor data in real time and decide whether something was actually worth flagging, rather than sending a firehose of data to the cloud and figuring it out later.

From there, you could add contextual logic. Instead of triggering a recording any time the accelerometer crossed a fixed threshold, the system could factor in road conditions, location, weather context, and other signals to decide whether that reading was actually anomalous. That kind of context-aware triggering — which is something I spent a lot of time on — is really what made predictive safety possible. You’re not waiting for something bad to happen and then reviewing footage. Now you are detecting patterns that precede incidents and intervening earlier.

The advent of embedded computer vision resulted in a significant boost to in-vehicle real-time predictions and alerting. Forward-facing cameras could detect when a driver was being too aggressive, following vehicles too closely. Driver-facing cameras could locally determine if a driver was starting to get drowsy and alert before it was too late.

Q: During your work developing embedded telematics systems for commercial fleets, you helped design platforms integrating cameras, vehicle telemetry, and real-time analytics. What were the biggest engineering challenges in building reliable safety systems that operate across thousands of vehicles?

A: Designing a system that works across hundreds of vehicle types, road/weather conditions, regional network conditions, and driver behavior is an extremely hard problem to solve. Every vehicle manufacturer implements J1939 network and related protocols slightly differently, and older vehicles in mixed fleets add even more variation. Getting consistent, accurate data out of the vehicle bus across many different makes and model years took a lot of work.

This is further complicated because the embedded system operates in a harsh environment, such as temperature extremes, vibration, and intermittent power. This requires designing for all of these factors, while also meeting tight cost constraints, because these devices get deployed at scale and unit economics matter.

We learned early that you need a very robust OTA update infrastructure because if you push a bad firmware build, you need to be able to recover devices remotely. A truck that’s bricked on the side of the road is a much bigger problem than a consumer device that stops working. It also ensured we were able to keep devices secure and protected from the ever-evolving security threats.

Q: You have contributed to patented technologies for measuring operator readiness and monitoring driver responsiveness. What problem were you trying to solve with those innovations, and how do readiness-measurement systems improve safety compared with traditional monitoring approaches?

A: The problem we were trying to solve is what people in the AV space call the handoff problem. When a vehicle is operating semi-autonomously and needs the human to take back control, we need to be sure the human is actually ready.

The patents we filed in this area cover using biometric signals — gaze, heart rate variability, reaction time to triggered stimuli — along with environmental context to generate a readiness score for the operator. The key insight was that readiness isn’t binary. A driver is not simply ready or not ready; their capacity to respond varies continuously based on fatigue, cognitive load, and what they’ve been doing in the cab. If you can quantify that, you can build systems that are much more nuanced than a simple drowsiness alert. You can decide not just when to warn a driver, but when to restrict what the vehicle does because the operator isn’t in a state to safely intervene.

Q: Modern commercial vehicles combine multiple sensing technologies—video, radar, accelerometers, and vehicle network data. How does sensor fusion improve the ability of safety systems to detect risk and interpret driver behavior?

A: Each sensor type has blind spots on its own. A camera gives you a lot of information, but it’s affected by lighting conditions and doesn’t tell you anything about forces acting on the vehicle. An accelerometer tells you about sudden movements but not what caused them. Vehicle network data gives you engine and brake states, but not what’s happening in the environment around the truck. When you combine them, you get a much more complete picture than any single source provides.

The practical benefit for safety is that fusion dramatically reduces both false positives and false negatives. If you trigger only on accelerometer data, you get a lot of events that turn out to be nothing — a pothole, a deliberate hard brake for a good reason. When you add the camera and vehicle network context, you can filter those out much more effectively. And you catch things you would otherwise miss: a driver who is drifting in lane without braking, for example, doesn’t necessarily generate a hard accelerometer event, but the camera and lane-departure logic can flag it. The combination raises the signal-to-noise ratio of the whole system.

Q: Many fleet safety platforms now process telemetry directly on edge devices inside the vehicle rather than relying entirely on cloud infrastructure. What advantages does edge computing provide for safety systems operating in real-time driving environments?

A: The fundamental advantages are latency, connectivity, and cost. Safety-relevant decisions need to happen in milliseconds. A round-trip to a cloud server to figure out whether a driver is about to have an accident is not an option, so the detection and the response have to happen on the device.

It is also extremely expensive to offload video data to the cloud, both in terms of cellular bandwidth required as well as the processing that would be needed in the cloud.

Commercial trucks operate in rural areas, tunnels, and mountainous terrain — places where cellular coverage is spotty. If your safety system depends on a continuous cloud connection, it degrades or fails in exactly the conditions where you might need it most. Running the safety logic on-device means the system keeps working regardless of connectivity. Cloud infrastructure still plays a key role with aggregation, model updates, and fleet analytics. These are things that don’t require low latency, can be aggregated across vehicles, and can tolerate intermittent connectivity.

Q: At fleet scale, once these systems are deployed in the field, how do you maintain visibility and diagnose issues across thousands of distributed devices operating in real-world conditions?

A: Observability is probably the hardest part. When you have tens of thousands of devices in the field, and something goes wrong, you need to be able to figure out what happened and why without physically touching the device. That means you need good telemetry on the device itself — health metrics, error logs, performance counters — and you need the infrastructure to collect and query that data at scale. This is especially important in commercial vehicles, which traverse the entire country rather than coming back to a specific home base every day.

Q: Regulations such as Hours of Service rules were developed in an era when vehicles could not measure driver condition directly. How could modern telemetry and readiness-monitoring technologies help regulators evaluate driver fatigue and safety risk more accurately?

A: Hours of Service rules are a proxy for driver attention span. When they were written, there was no way to directly measure whether a driver was fatigued, so regulators used time as an approximation. The assumption is that after a certain number of hours on duty, a driver is likely to be impaired. That is a reasonable approximation on average, but it’s a poor individual predictor. Two drivers logging the same hours can have very different fatigue states based on sleep quality, health, time of day, workload, and other factors.

Modern computer vision and biometrics-based readiness-monitoring systems can measure impairment directly. Gaze tracking, response-time testing, lane-keeping patterns, and physiological signals can all provide evidence of actual cognitive state rather than just elapsed time. In principle, this allows for both tighter and more flexible regulation: a driver who is genuinely alert could potentially operate longer when conditions are safe, while a driver showing measurable impairment could be flagged or restricted earlier. Whether regulators move in that direction depends on policy and enforcement infrastructure, but the technology to support it is largely there. The data quality coming out of modern telematics platforms is high enough that it could meaningfully support more nuanced HOS frameworks. It would also support broader adoption of advanced technologies that increase the safety of everyone on the roads.

Q: Across your work in telematics platforms, embedded vehicle systems, and driver readiness technologies, what innovations do you believe have had the greatest impact on improving commercial fleet safety?

A: Video-based safety systems have had the broadest impact in terms of scale. The combination of inward- and outward-facing cameras with event detection dramatically changed how fleets manage driver behavior and how incidents get investigated. Video evidence resolved disputes quickly and, more importantly, the coaching programs built on top of the data measurably reduced risky driving behaviors over time. That played out across hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

From a technical standpoint, I think the shift to edge-based computer vision systems has significantly improved the signal-to-noise ratio for driver alerts and real-time coaching. It’s the foundation that everything else — ADAS, readiness monitoring, predictive analytics — is built on.

Q: Driver-assistance systems, real-time telemetry, and automation capabilities are advancing rapidly in commercial vehicles. How do you see embedded intelligence shaping the next generation of fleet safety systems?

A: The next generation will be able to model risk continuously and intervene earlier by adjusting vehicle behavior, routing decisions, or driver assignments before a situation becomes dangerous. There has been an explosion in the amount of data available to train better models, which will lead to tighter integration between the safety system and the vehicle’s control systems. There has also been a push for V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) infrastructure, enabling vehicles to preemptively detect and avoid dangerous situations.

The mixed-autonomy environment is going to create new requirements. When trucks on public roads are operating with varying levels of automation, you need the safety system to understand which mode the vehicle is in and what the human’s role is at any given moment. The readiness-monitoring work I was involved in was partly motivated by that problem — in a mixed-autonomy handoff scenario, knowing the driver’s state isn’t optional. The embedded systems that handle that kind of context-aware safety management are going to be more sophisticated than anything deployed at scale today, and getting them right is genuinely hard engineering work.