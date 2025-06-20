Klika Tech and STMicroelectronics Bring Scalable Smart City Solutions to Sensors Converge 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kilka Tech Klika Tech and STMicroelectronics will co-exhibit at Sensors Converge 2025 highlighting two production-ready Solution Accelerators leveraging Amazon Sidewalk and STM32 microcontrollers. Visit booth 936 for live demonstrations focusing on how the intelligent edge solutions utilize sensors and low-energy connectivity from Amazon Sidewalk to unlock scalable real-time analysis supporting low-cost deployments for Smart City applications.

“As a long-time ST Authorized Partner, we’re excited to demonstrate how Amazon Sidewalk, edge AI, and STM32 hardware can reshape what’s possible for connected environments,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech. “These solutions show how edge AI combined with Sidewalk connectivity delivers real-time insights without the cost or complexity of traditional infrastructure.”

The first Accelerator is intended for competent and correct real-time traffic analytics for Smart and Livable Cities. It uses STM32-powered Edge AI to sense and count vehicles and pedestrians directly onto a smart camera eliminating the need for video streaming, Wi-Fi, or cellular networks. Data is communicated from Amazon Sidewalk to the cloud, enabling municipalities to scale traffic analytics without complex infrastructure.



Following up, the second Accelerator delivers motion and environmental sensing for applications including cold chain monitoring, logistics, smart buildings, and industrial facilities. According to the press release, its edge intelligence detects motion and changes in the environment and triggers alerts in real time.

For accurate positioning and real-time tracking information, the Teseo-LIV3F GNSS module is integrated. Information is transmitted using Amazon Sidewalk and ST’s STM32WBA55 and STM32WL55 microcontrollers that are engineered for extended battery life and long-range wireless.

“Klika Tech continues to be a valuable innovation partner in the ST ecosystem,” said Greg Davis, Product Marketing Manager at STMicroelectronics. “Their expertise in edge AI, Amazon Sidewalk, and real-world deployment allows us to jointly deliver practical, forward-looking solutions for smart cities and connected infrastructure.”

