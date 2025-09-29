Lanner Launches Fanless EAI-I132 Edge AI Computer with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lanner Electronics Lanner Electronics released its IP40-rated fanless EAI-I132, an industrial-grade Edge AI computer powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Nano delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance for traffic video analytics, PPE compliance monitoring, and AI-powered autonomous systems.

Ideal for powering IP cameras and edge sensors directly, the EAI-I132 features three RJ45 LAN ports, including two PoE ports delivering up to 60 watts. Supported is a power input range of 12V–24V with optional GPS and G-sensor integration for enhanced situational awareness in mobile and industrial AI applications.

The EAI-I132 is completely compatible with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK 6.0, giving designers access to Jetson Linux, CUDA-X accelerated libraries, as well as AI development tools.

Additional Features:

Up To 1024-core NVIDIA CUDA GPU With 32 Tensor Cores

1x GbE RJ45, 2x GbE RJ45 w/ PoE+

2x COM, 2x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI, 4x DI & 2x DO, 2x Audio jack

1x M.2 2230 E-Key for WiFi, 1x M.2 3042/3052 B-Key for 5GSub6/LTE

Wide range temperature of -40°C~70°C

For more information, visit lannerinc.com/products/edge-ai-appliance/nvidia-gpu-solutions/eai-i132.