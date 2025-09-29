Embedded Computing Design

Lanner Launches Fanless EAI-I132 Edge AI Computer with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 29, 2025

News

Image Credit: Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics released its IP40-rated fanless EAI-I132, an industrial-grade Edge AI computer powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Nano delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance for traffic video analytics, PPE compliance monitoring, and AI-powered autonomous systems.

Ideal for powering IP cameras and edge sensors directly, the EAI-I132 features three RJ45 LAN ports, including two PoE ports delivering up to 60 watts. Supported is a power input range of 12V–24V with optional GPS and G-sensor integration for enhanced situational awareness in mobile and industrial AI applications.

The EAI-I132 is completely compatible with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK 6.0, giving designers access to Jetson Linux, CUDA-X accelerated libraries, as well as AI development tools.

Additional Features:

  • Up To 1024-core NVIDIA CUDA GPU With 32 Tensor Cores
  • 1x GbE RJ45, 2x GbE RJ45 w/ PoE+
  • 2x COM, 2x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI, 4x DI & 2x DO, 2x Audio jack
  • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key for WiFi, 1x M.2 3042/3052 B-Key for 5GSub6/LTE
  • Wide range temperature of -40°C~70°C

For more information, visit lannerinc.com/products/edge-ai-appliance/nvidia-gpu-solutions/eai-i132.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Analog & Power
Optimizing LDO Headroom Control with a Current Referenced Switching Regulator Design—Part 1: Noise Sources, Impact, and Strategies

December 2, 2025

MORE
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Microelectronics US
Microelectronics US 2026 to Unite Semiconductor, Photonics, and Embedded Systems Leaders in Austin

December 22, 2025

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Greenliant
Greenliant Samples NVMe NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs for Mission-Critical Applications

December 23, 2025

MORE