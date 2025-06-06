Lanner’s ECA-5555 Combines High-Speed Networking and Built-in AI Acceleration for Edge

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics released the ECA-5555, an innovative compact edge server leveraging the Intel Xeon 6 SoC, previously codenamed Granite Rapids-D. The platform is designed for high performing, scalable AI-accelerated virtualized RAN and edge compute applications. It is ideal for both a Distributed Unit (DU) or Centralized Unit (CU) server for 5G RAN intelligence.

The ECA-5555 delivers up to 2.4x capacity gain and 3.2x AI RAN performance per core gain compared to previous platforms. It integrates Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) and Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX) acceleration for RAN and AI workloads, including integrated vRAN acceleration with Intel vRAN Boost.

It supports two 100Gbps QSFP28 ports and 8 25Gbps SFP28 ports with a wide operating temperature range of -40 to 55ºC. Featuring an FHFL Gen5 PCIe x16 slot supporting GPUs and NICs, it integrates Intel Data Streaming Accelerator (Intel DSA), Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), and Media accelerator.

The ECA-5555 offers dual M.2 slots for NVMe storage, secure BMC remote management, and efficient monitoring. It includes eight swappable smart fans and a dual 1200W power supply, for harsh environments.

“Our collaboration with Intel to develop the ECA-5555 underscores our commitment to advancing AI-accelerated radio access networks,” said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. “Leveraging the Intel Xeon 6 SoC’s built-in AI acceleration and Intel vRAN Boost, the ECA-5555 delivers high throughput and exceptional performance. Its rugged design and Intel’s advanced capabilities make it a game-changer for 5G RAN virtualization and MEC applications.”

For more information, visit, lannerinc.com/products/network-appliances/x86-rackmount-network-appliances/eca-5555.