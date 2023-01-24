Morse Micro and Chicony Release Wi-Fi Certified HaLow IoT Security Cameras

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SYDNEY. Morse Micro and Chicony Electronics have combined forces to provide Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IP cameras to industry developers. The partnership aims to boost the range and reliability of imaging equipment with next-generation innovations. By integrating Wi-Fi HaLow, the wireless camera platforms provide 10x more reach than current Wi-Fi 6 cameras operating at 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

Wi-Fi HaLow is designed around the new IEEE 802.11ah standard as it operates at or below 1GHz for a stronger Wi-Fi signal through obstacles including walls. The cameras are energy efficient and are able to run on battery-power for years with the peace of mind of reliable WPA3 security.

“For IoT environments, not all Wi-Fi is created equal. No other protocol comes close to meeting the unique requirements of power-sensitive wireless security cameras as effectively and efficiently as Wi-Fi HaLow,” said Mandy Tsai, General Manager of Chicony VIP BU. “By partnering with Morse Micro, we aim to scale the design and production of Wi-Fi HaLow connected cameras to meet growing global demand for robust, long-range connectivity. Next-generation Wi-Fi HaLow video cameras will reach farther with sub-GHz signals, operate longer on batteries and will be easier to deploy than existing cameras that connect in the crowded 2.4 GHz spectrum.”

The collaboration sees Morse Micro’s MM6108 microchip and the Chicony’s Wi-Fi HaLow cameras supporting both indoor and outdoor ecosystems.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Chicony team to bring the first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow IoT security cameras to market. With its broad product offerings and global reach, Chicony is the perfect partner for this milestone agreement and will support Morse Micro in achieving scale for our Wi-Fi HaLow technology,” said Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive officer at Morse Micro. “Chicony’s expertise and authority in the IoT security market are proven, and we are excited to have gained the team’s endorsement of Wi-Fi HaLow to enable greater reach and reliability for their products. Our collaboration with Chicony builds on the excitement and momentum of Wi-Fi HaLow across the globe as we expand our portfolio and accelerate the use of our technology across a range of applications.”

For more information, visit chicony.com and morsemicro.com.