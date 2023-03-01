Road to embedded world '23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, LEX COMPUTECH CO.

News

Image Credit: LEX COMPUTECH CO. LEXCOM B.V will be entrenched at Embedded World 2023 (Stand 1-538, in Hall 1) highlighting its LEX SYSTEM. It will bring the spectrum of embedded platforms from the 12th generation Intel Core processors (codename: Alder Lake-S) to ARM-based NXP/ NVIDIA Jetson as long as Edge AI Inference live demos for various industries.

Lexcom’s Embedded World Showcase:

Live Demos of AI & Vision Learning solutions of LEXS SYSTEM latest x86 & ARM-based platforms. The fanless embedded AI box : TERA-AI box integrated with NVIDIA Jetson NX2 to help the development of AI applications in areas such as factory automation. The Ultra compact fanless Vision learning box : PALM box integrated with NXP ARM processor help the development of Video Analysis and leaning applications in areas such as factory automation. Fanless Edge Computing with Hailo-8 AI accelerator Module

Compact Pico-ITX and high-performance 3.5” SBC with 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors (codename: Alder Lake-S).

OEM/ODM Customization Service to save time and resources by selecting or designing a pre-configured Turnkey Solution to suit the project requirements.

Product Highlights:

SKY 2 2I110D is a compact fanless DIN-Rail computer with dimensions measuring just 71.9 x 111.2 x 141 mm. It features 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake-UP3 i7/i5/i3/Celeron processor and is designed for delivering powerful Edge AI solutions.

SKY 2 2I110D is equipped with multiple I/Os, such as HDMI, 3 x 2.5 Gb & 1 xGb Ethernet ports, 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x COM ports, and optional isolated digital I/Os for industrial communication and control. In addition, by adopting M.2 slots, the SKY 2 2I110D can fully harness the bandwidth of WiFi 6 snd 4G/5G wireless communications to provide wide-area coverage and real-time data transmission for AIoT and edge gateway applications.

The attributes of high performance with compact & rugged mechanical design also make SKY 2 2I110D an ideal Edge AI solution for visual inspection, Video analysis, smart traffic, smart factory, and intelligent medical application projects that require advanced computing at harsh environments. https://www.lex.com.tw/en/products/system/system-page/2/329-sky-2-2i110d

TERA-LJT001 is powered by NVIDIA JetsonTM Nano / TX2 NX Edge AI modules. Featuring rich I/O interfaces, TERA-LJT001 has one Micro SD slot, two USB 2.0 port, one Micro OTG USB 2.0 port, two GbE LAN, and one HDMI with 4K supported. The USB OTG connector enables the AI box to perform as a host, or client, for low power mobile devices, which are USB OTG compatible under the Android OS systems. It also has 4 x DI/ 4 DO, Mic-in/ Line-out and one RS232 for machine controlling. https://www.lex.com.tw/en/products/system/system-page/2/352-tera-ai

PALM –NEX001, equipped with NXP i.MX8M Plus (Quad core) processor solution, gives users a flexible, reliable, and compact platform for edge AI and vision learning application. These ARM Based AI engines are powered by 2 to 4 core 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 processors for real-time image processing tasks and AI inferencing with low power consumption ( DC-IN 5V ). The compact enclosure PALM system(71.4W x 71.4D x 29.5H mm) with NEX-001 carrier board provide the I/O features of one Micro SD slot, two USB 3.0 port, two GbE LAN, one HDMI port, one RS232, and one RS485 is easily be adapted to applications in diverse environments especially with space limitation. In addition to the ready system as an option, LEX SYSTEM will customize carrier boards for different OEM/ODM projects. https://www.lex.com.tw/en/products/system/system-page/2/354-palm-nex-001

SKY 2 2I640DW is a compact fanless DIN-Rail computer with dimensions measuring just 71.9 x 111.2 x 141 mm. It features a Elkhart Lake Atom 6000 series processor and is designed for space-restricted applications such as factory data collection, AIot, edge computing, and gateway. SKY 2 2I640DW is equipped with multiple I/Os, such as 2 x HDMI, 3 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 3 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x COM ports, and optional isolated digital I/Os for industrial communication and control.

In addition, by adopting M.2 slot, the SKY 2 2I640DW can be installed on the the Hailo-8 AI acceleration modules for AI applications. The Hailo-8 edge AI module provides high compatibility to LEX SKY 2 2I640DW system by maximizing the power of Edge AI and helping customers speed up time to market. The pairing of SKY 2 2I640DW with the Hailo-8 modules allows developers to run complicated deep learning and machine vision applications with ultra-low power consumption. https://www.lex.com.tw/en/products/embedded-ipc-board/board-page/2/387-sky-2-2i640dw-hailo-8-

For more information, visit lex.com.tw.