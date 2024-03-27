Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: Unigen Serving Up its Cupcake 2 Edge AI Server

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

March 27, 2024

Blog

Image Credit: Unigen

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Unigen will be located at Booth 1-500 during this year’s embedded world where it will be showcasing its Cupcake 2 Edge AI Server for machine learning and inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. The solution features a ruggedized design, multiple interfaces and expansion capabilities, available SDK and ISV software, and private clouds.

Cupcake 2 Edge AI Server Highlights:

CPU:

  • Intel Atom x6414RE Processor SoC

Memory

  • 16GB DDR4 2400 SO-DIMM

Graphics

  • Intel UHD Graphics

Storage

  • 64GB SSD

Ethernet

  • GbE x 1, GbE With POE+ (30W Max) x 4

Audio

  • Line in x1, Line out x 1, Mic in x 1

Display

  • HDMI 2.0b x 1

USB

  • USB 3.1 Type A x 2
  • USB Type C

Expansion

  • SD card slot x 1
  • M.2 2230 E-key x 1 for AI of WiFi
  • M.2 2242/2280 M-key x 1 (SATA III/PCIe Gen 3.0)
  • M.2 2042 B-key x 1
  • E1.S 4-lane PCIe 3.0 x 1 (EDSFF) for AI or Storage
  • Micro SIM slot x 1

For more information, visit unigen.com.

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Machine Vision
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Software & OS
Topic Tags
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Industrial
WD Releases Red Pro NAS HDD for 24x7 Operations

March 28, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Seeed Studio XIAO nRF52840 Sense: Big Capabilities in a Small Package

March 22, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: eSOL
Road to embedded world: eSOL Will Present its Theme “Safe and Scalable Real-Time Platform for Software-Defined Embedded Systems”

March 28, 2024

MORE