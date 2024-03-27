Road to embedded world: Unigen Serving Up its Cupcake 2 Edge AI Server
March 27, 2024
Blog
Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.
Unigen will be located at Booth 1-500 during this year’s embedded world where it will be showcasing its Cupcake 2 Edge AI Server for machine learning and inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. The solution features a ruggedized design, multiple interfaces and expansion capabilities, available SDK and ISV software, and private clouds.
Cupcake 2 Edge AI Server Highlights:
CPU:
- Intel Atom x6414RE Processor SoC
Memory
- 16GB DDR4 2400 SO-DIMM
Graphics
- Intel UHD Graphics
Storage
- 64GB SSD
Ethernet
- GbE x 1, GbE With POE+ (30W Max) x 4
Audio
- Line in x1, Line out x 1, Mic in x 1
Display
- HDMI 2.0b x 1
USB
- USB 3.1 Type A x 2
- USB Type C
Expansion
- SD card slot x 1
- M.2 2230 E-key x 1 for AI of WiFi
- M.2 2242/2280 M-key x 1 (SATA III/PCIe Gen 3.0)
- M.2 2042 B-key x 1
- E1.S 4-lane PCIe 3.0 x 1 (EDSFF) for AI or Storage
- Micro SIM slot x 1
For more information, visit unigen.com.