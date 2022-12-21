Safe and Precise ASIL Positioning Engine

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Point One Navigation SAN FRANCISCO. Point One Navigation released its FusionEngine software, an ASIL-rated locality platform for Automotive solutions including compatibility with ST’s TeseoAPP (Teseo ASIL Precise Positioning) GNSS Chipset. ST’s TeseoAPP receiver and the STA5365S combine for front-end dual band specific natural measurement data for GNSS satellites to the host processor. At this time is where Point One’s FusionEngine is utilized.

Point One’s FusionEngine is an established coupled tracking solution built on Point One Navigation’s IP implementing self-calibrating sensor-fusion algorithms. “Building on the foundation of ST’s TeseoAPP, we are enhancing safety in production automotive applications,” said Aaron Nathan, CEO at Point One Navigation. Engineers can incorporate data from differing sensors including ST’s TeseoAPP multi-band GNSS receiver for precision, security, and reliability essential for next generation autonomous vehicles.

Nathan adds, “We’ve leveraged ST’s expertise in automotive-grade qualification to bring to market a complete solution that offers both high performance and reliability. Our customers can now achieve ASIL B safety for today’s most advanced vehicle applications." The combined solution ensures efficient safety at ASIL-B, a necessity for Level 3+ ADAS solutions. Both the receiver and chipset meet the requirements for ST’s Automotive Grade qualification consisting of AEC-Q100 and ISO 26262.

Included are the explanation of the following:

Safety Goals,

Functional Safety Requirements (FSR)

Technical Safety Requirements (TSR)

Test methods indicating positive integration

The previous mentioned test methods are completed and assessed to attain the assigned ASIL rating. “Point One Navigation’s integration of FusionEngine with ST’s TeseoAPP provides OEMs in automotive and other markets with a state-of-the-art safety, integrity, and security-oriented localization solution,” said Marco Pesce, Americas VP Marketing and Applications, Automotive Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics.

