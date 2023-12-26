Samtec Connects to the Edge with its PCIe 6.0 Micro Edge Card Connector

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Samtec

Samtec, Inc. released its HSEC6-DV Series of PCIe 6.0 capable Generate high-speed edge card socket solution for 64 Gbps PAM4 (32 Gbps NRZ) applications. The HSEC6-DV utilizes typical PCIe 6.0 AI hardware designs connecting motherboard to supplemental cards. For signal reliability and lifecycle extension, the HSEC6-DV is delivered with Edge Rate contacts in a variant pair configuration on a 0.60 mm pitch.

Available options include 28, 42, 70, and 84 arrangements for each line that collaborate with 1.60 mm (.062”) wide cards, and optional weld tabs to enhance mechanical performance of the connector to the PCB.

The HSEC6-DV series are available with mounts that include vertical, right-angle, edge, and pass-through showcasing power/signal combos, press-fit tails, locks, and latches.

Highlights:

RoHS Compliant,

Lead-Free Solderable

Rated at 240 VAC

Current Rating 1.92 A 2 pins energized

According to Samtec, the HSEC6-DV series is compliant to SFF-TA-1002 x4 (1C), x8 (2C), x16 (4C and 4C+).

For more information, visit samtec.com.