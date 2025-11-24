SINTRONES IBOX-650P-IP66 Sets New Standard for Rail and Defense Edge AI

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SINTRONES

SINTRONES Technology announced the renewal of its IRIS ISO 22163 (International Railway Industry Standard) certification and as a Taiwan Excellence Award 2026 winner for its edge AI rugged computer, the IBOX-650P-IP66.

“Achieving both the IRIS certification and the Taiwan Excellence Award underscores SINTRONES’ unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and reliability,” said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES Technology. “These milestones reflect our dedication to empowering customers with AI-ready, mission-critical systems built to perform in the world’s toughest conditions, from smart rail to defense and industrial automation.”

According to the press release, the IBOX-650P-IP66 demonstrates SINTRONES’ ability to combine AI, rugged design, and military-grade reliability across challenging transportation, smart city, and defense applications.

For more information, visit sintrones.com/news/iris-iso-22163-edge-ai-taiwan-excellence/.