Embedded Computing Design

SINTRONES IBOX-650P-IP66 Sets New Standard for Rail and Defense Edge AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 24, 2025

News

SINTRONES IBOX-650P-IP66 Sets New Standard for Rail and Defense Edge AI
Image Credit: SINTRONES

SINTRONES Technology announced the renewal of its IRIS ISO 22163 (International Railway Industry Standard) certification and as a Taiwan Excellence Award 2026 winner for its edge AI rugged computer, the IBOX-650P-IP66.

“Achieving both the IRIS certification and the Taiwan Excellence Award underscores SINTRONES’ unwavering commitment to engineering excellence and reliability,” said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES Technology. “These milestones reflect our dedication to empowering customers with AI-ready, mission-critical systems built to perform in the world’s toughest conditions, from smart rail to defense and industrial automation.”

According to the press release, the IBOX-650P-IP66 demonstrates SINTRONES’ ability to combine AI, rugged design, and military-grade reliability across challenging transportation, smart city, and defense applications.

For more information, visit sintrones.com/news/iris-iso-22163-edge-ai-taiwan-excellence/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Automotive
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
AI & Machine Learning
From Data Center to Desk: The Critical Role of AI Powered High-Performance Computing in Modern Workspaces

November 20, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Breaking Down Silos with Sealevel Systems & embedded world North America 2025

November 20, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism

November 17, 2025

MORE