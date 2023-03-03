The Road to embedded world '23: Taipei City, Taiwan, ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial will participate at embedded world 2023 (hall 2, booth 445) where it will present optimal AIoT solutions, fulfilling diverse applications in smart retail, factory automation, robot, entertainment, and security. Highlights of product line-up include the latest Robust Edge AIoT Platform, advanced Industrial IoT Controller, AI AOI workload consolidation solution, Mini PCs powered by 13th Gen Intel CPU, AMD Ryzen 7000, and 13th Gen Intel CPU motherboards.

It will have demonstrations on the new iEPF-9020S-EY4/iEP-9020E Series Robust Edge AIoT Platform, leveraging the 13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-S) that plays an essential role as AI Edge Computer.

The series provide solid computing power for AI training, inference, and data processing at the edge. You will also be seeing ASRock Industrial’s next-gen AI AOI solutions through Windows and Linux workload consolidation using Intel Edge Insights for Industrial (EII) and Microsoft Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW).

ASRock Industrial will also be showcasing its featured industrial IoT Controller- the iEP-7020E Series, enabled by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors (Raptor Lake-P), and iEP-5000G/iEP-5010G to work as Edge Controller and IoT Gateway for seamless edge-to-cloud connection.

Additionally, there will also be iEP-6010E Series with NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/ Jetson Orin Nano SOM with higher speed and energy efficiency in edge AI applications. Alongside top selections, ASRock Industrial will showcase the IEC 61499 technology through the advanced iEP-5000G Industrial IoT Controller. The IEC 61499 encompasses many benefits such as event driven function block and distributed control system, portable application and interoperable hardware, and open automation where open systems can be easily deployed.

Last, but not least, is ASRock Industrial's Mini PCs with 13th Gen Intel CPU- NUCS 1300/D4 BOX Series, NUC 1300/D5 BOX Series, iBOX 1300/D5 Series, and AMD Ryzen 7000 Mini PCs- 4X4 BOX 7000/D5 Series. Experts will be discussing the new range of industrial motherboards with 13th Gen Intel CPU.

Fore more information, visit asrockind.com/.