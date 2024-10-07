The Road to embedded world North America: Premio Solves Challenges of Deploying AI at the Edge

Image Credit: Premio Premio is attending embedded world North America and its experts will discuss what they have identified as critical challenges organizations encounter when deploying AI at the edge, and how its solutions meet those challenges. Highlights of Premio’s Booth #2133 will include the following trends: User Edge for Real-Time AI Inferencing, Localized AI for AGVs, AMRs, and Smart Manufacturing, AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance for Industrial Systems, Enhanced AI Capabilities through TPU Integration, and OT to IT Convergence for Industry 4.0 Computing.

New Product Launch: RCO-3000-RPL

The RCO-3000-RPL Series offers the combination of edge AI performance, IoT connectivity, and extreme ruggedness, in a small form factor.

13th Gen Intel Core TE Processor within an SFF

Modular EDGEBoost I/O Flexibility

Rich IoT Connectivity

Super-Rugged Fanless & Cableless Design

World-Class Safety Certifications (UL Listed, FCC, CE)

Embedded Computing Portfolio

Premio’s embedded computers are designed to meet the ever-changing needs of industrial automation and smart manufacturing, while also future proofing operations.

Its platforms are purpose-built for reliability in harsh environments supporting edge AI performance for real-time insights and seamless compatibility with various IoT devices.

NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Computers

The JCO Series utilizes the NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules for edge AI workloads with low-power efficiency and super-rugged durability.

Key Features:

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Modules (Up to 275 TOPS)

Low-Power Efficiency (Up to 60W TDP)

Super-Rugged Fanless Design

Comprehensive IoT Connectivity

World-Class Certifications (CE, FCC, UL-Listed)

X86 Super-Rugged Industrial Computers

The flagship line of Premio’s super-rugged fanless industrial computers, the RCO Series, was designed to simplify AI workloads in remote environments. The series includes three scalable models with support for Intel Atom and Core processors for power-efficient multicore performance.

Key Features:

Industrial-Grade Reliability

Real-time Edge AI Performance

IIoT-Centric Connectivity

Modular EDGEBoost Technologies

World-Class Certifications (CE, FCC, UL Listed)

X86 Semi-Rugged Industrial Computers

The BCO Series is comprised of scalable fanless industrial computers developed for the industrial edge. Various form factors are available for flexibility.

Key Features:

Industrial-Grade Reliability

Real-time Edge AI Performance

IIoT-Centric Connectivity

World-Class Certifications (CE, FCC, UL Listed)

Industrial Touch Panel PCs for HMI Integration

These are engineered to effortlessly integrate into your OEM solutions, delivering interactive HMI displays built for Industry 4.0 and edge computing. The devices are ideal for mission critical deployments.

Key Features:

IP Rated Ruggedization

Low-Power Embedded Processors

Fanless Design

PCAP/Resistive Touch Controls

Flexible & Scalable Design

Industrial SBCs & Motherboards

Premio offers a comprehensive range of SBCs and motherboards, from compact FEMTO-ITX to full-sized ATX, supporting the flexibility required to manage any edge deployment.

Key Features:

Standardized Form Factors

Industrial-Grade Durability

Wide Operating Temperatures

Versatile Performance and Sizes

Please visit Premio at ew24 NA in Booth #2133, or visit premioinc.com for more information.

