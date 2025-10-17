Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: SINTRONES Brings Edge AI in Motion | Smarter, Safer, and More Connected

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 17, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: SINTRONES

SINTRONES will be located at Booth 2029 during embedded world North America 2025. The company will exhibit its solutions designed for next-generation mobility and automation within its rugged-edge AI computer portfolio.

Booth Highlights:

iBOX-601 G2: Intelligent Vision Analytics

  • NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SoM with 1024 CUDA Cores
  • 4 x GMSL-2 Cameras Support
  • 2 x Ethernet with M12 Connectors
  • 1 x CAN FD for Vehicle Connection
  • 9-60VDC Input with Built-in Smart Power Management
  • -25~ 70°C Operating with Fanless Design
  • Watchdog for System Monitoring

 

ABOX-5221: GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning at the Edge

  • Intel Core Processor (14th Gen)
  • NVIDIA RTX Embedded and Intel Arc GPU Options for Scalable AI Accelerating Solution
  • 2 x Marvell 10GbE for High-Bandwidth Uplink and Aggregated Downlink Connection
  • 4 x 2.5GbE with PoE+ Option Provides Simpli­ed Connection to Edge Devices
  • Front Removeable RTC Battery Design for Easy Maintenance

 

 

 

VBOX-3630: In-Vehicle Telematics and Connectivity

  • Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7E
  • Supports Dual 5G / LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi / BT, and CAN Bus Modules
  • Wide Range Input 9V – 60VDC with Ignition Control for EV Installations
  • 1 x 2.5GbE + 3 x GbE LAN Port with M12X Connectors
  • Supports 4 Independent Display Outputs: 2 x HDMI®, 1 x DP, 1 x DVI-D
  • Supports Optional Battery Backup Kit
  • E-Mark & EN50155 Certified

 

 

For more information, visit sintrones.com/us/sintrones-edge-ai-solution-with-nvidia-jetson-orin/.

To secure your FREE ticket to embedded world North America click here https://www.prereg.net/2025/ewna and use promo code: OPENSY25.

 

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

