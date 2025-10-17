The Road to embedded world North America: SINTRONES Brings Edge AI in Motion | Smarter, Safer, and More Connected

SINTRONES will be located at Booth 2029 during embedded world North America 2025. The company will exhibit its solutions designed for next-generation mobility and automation within its rugged-edge AI computer portfolio.

Booth Highlights:

iBOX-601 G2: Intelligent Vision Analytics

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SoM with 1024 CUDA Cores

4 x GMSL-2 Cameras Support

2 x Ethernet with M12 Connectors

1 x CAN FD for Vehicle Connection

9-60VDC Input with Built-in Smart Power Management

-25~ 70°C Operating with Fanless Design

Watchdog for System Monitoring

ABOX-5221: GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning at the Edge

Intel Core Processor (14th Gen)

NVIDIA RTX Embedded and Intel Arc GPU Options for Scalable AI Accelerating Solution

2 x Marvell 10GbE for High-Bandwidth Uplink and Aggregated Downlink Connection

4 x 2.5GbE with PoE+ Option Provides Simpli­ed Connection to Edge Devices

Front Removeable RTC Battery Design for Easy Maintenance

VBOX-3630: In-Vehicle Telematics and Connectivity

Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7E

Supports Dual 5G / LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi / BT, and CAN Bus Modules

Wide Range Input 9V – 60VDC with Ignition Control for EV Installations

1 x 2.5GbE + 3 x GbE LAN Port with M12X Connectors

Supports 4 Independent Display Outputs: 2 x HDMI®, 1 x DP, 1 x DVI-D

Supports Optional Battery Backup Kit

E-Mark & EN50155 Certified

