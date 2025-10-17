The Road to embedded world North America: SINTRONES Brings Edge AI in Motion | Smarter, Safer, and More Connected
October 17, 2025
Blog
SINTRONES will be located at Booth 2029 during embedded world North America 2025. The company will exhibit its solutions designed for next-generation mobility and automation within its rugged-edge AI computer portfolio.
Booth Highlights:
iBOX-601 G2: Intelligent Vision Analytics
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SoM with 1024 CUDA Cores
- 4 x GMSL-2 Cameras Support
- 2 x Ethernet with M12 Connectors
- 1 x CAN FD for Vehicle Connection
- 9-60VDC Input with Built-in Smart Power Management
- -25~ 70°C Operating with Fanless Design
- Watchdog for System Monitoring
ABOX-5221: GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning at the Edge
- Intel Core Processor (14th Gen)
- NVIDIA RTX Embedded and Intel Arc GPU Options for Scalable AI Accelerating Solution
- 2 x Marvell 10GbE for High-Bandwidth Uplink and Aggregated Downlink Connection
- 4 x 2.5GbE with PoE+ Option Provides Simplied Connection to Edge Devices
- Front Removeable RTC Battery Design for Easy Maintenance
VBOX-3630: In-Vehicle Telematics and Connectivity
- Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1185G7E
- Supports Dual 5G / LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi / BT, and CAN Bus Modules
- Wide Range Input 9V – 60VDC with Ignition Control for EV Installations
- 1 x 2.5GbE + 3 x GbE LAN Port with M12X Connectors
- Supports 4 Independent Display Outputs: 2 x HDMI®, 1 x DP, 1 x DVI-D
- Supports Optional Battery Backup Kit
- E-Mark & EN50155 Certified
For more information, visit sintrones.com/us/sintrones-edge-ai-solution-with-nvidia-jetson-orin/.
