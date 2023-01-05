Visit CES 2023 to Feel #LikeABosch

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Bosch Sensortec CES 2023. Do not miss Bosch at CES, booth 16115, where it is launching its #LikeABosch campaign to demonstrate the proper direction you are facing utilizing Bosch’s BMM350 magnetometer featuring field shock recovery and average power consumed is only 200 μA at a 100 Hz data rate.

“The market for magnetometers is growing, and our customers are asking for more accuracy – to keep up with the precision offered by our IMUs and pressure sensors,” said Dr. Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO at Bosch Sensortec. “It’s the right time to introduce the BMM350, with the benefits of its new TMR technology.”

TMR (tunnel magnetoresistance) technology empowers the BMM350 and makes it better protected against external magnetic fields to ensure efficacy. Compared to the BMM150, the sensitivity is reduced by four times with a reduction in noise for the x/y axis by three. Still, with the ability of the BMM350, Bosch managed to fit it into a WLCSP form factor measuring just 1.28 x 1.28 x 0.5 mm3

For teams needing indoor navigation with no available GPS, Bosch’s digital pathfinder improves location precision for position and speed data in EVs and Industrial environments. Pixel latency of the AR/VR is reduced to help stave off motion sickness while also including head orientation detection for 3D audio.