Next Gen IoT Gateways: EDGE Computing and RobustOS Pro

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of Robustel Robustel strengthen their industry leading portfolio of Industrial IoT routers and gateways with a brand-new series of cost competitive, fully integrated EDGE Computing gateways.

In 2020, when Robustel released its first generation 5G Industrial Gateway, the R5020 in 2020, no one knew then the exponential growth of Cloud IoT infrastructure. Today, customers are seeking higher processing speeds performance at the edge to deter needless network noise from the abundance of data streaming over the cellular network.

This “new” need requires a new generation of devices that rely on innovative network connectivity with management features. Robustel is now releasing devices with higher-level onboard intelligence and processing for a versatile and scalable OS.

With the release of The Edge Gateway series, Robustel is looking into the future within the industrial computer + router market

Robustel noted that The Edge Gateway will initially launch with 3 product lines, of which the EG5100 and LG5100 with ARMv7 Architecture and EG5120 with ARMv8:

The EG5100 – Industrial EDGE router with global 4G/LTE connectivity

The EG5120 – Industrial router with global 5G connectivity (3GPP Release 16) and 2.3 TOPS NPU to support AI Applications

The LG5100 – An industrial LoRaWAN EDGE Gateway with global 4G/LTE Backhaul.

Robustel will release a updated version of its Linux based OS, RobustOS, called RobustOS Pro, offering a Linux Debian11 (Bullseye) environment with support for Docker based applications. Customers will also have the ability to access 50,000+ existing applications in the Debian repository.

With these products Robustel hopes to enable adoption in cutting edge IoT applications like:

Robotics

Smart Cities

Automated/Autonomous Vehicles

Camera based image recognition

Real-Time Energy & Grid Management

The EG5100, EG5120 and LG5100 shared features:

Utilises highly stable cellular connectivity for global band coverage.

High performance engine for running complex applications.

2 X RS232/RS485 ports for connection to industrial devices.

2 X DI and 2x DO simple monitoring and control.

Dual SIM card slots for multiple back-up communication options.

Wide operating temperature ranges, ideal for industrial applications.

Supports C, C++, Java, Python, giving users the ability to develop their own applications.

Access to more than 50,000 applications from the Debian repository.

Access to VPN options like Wireguard, IPsec and OpenVpn.

Full Modbus TCP and RTU to support transfer to cloud platforms.

Robustel's management platform RCMS for effective management of large devices.

The EG5120 feature:

Cutting-edge (Release 16) 5G interface

The LG5100 feature:

Supports global LoRaWAN frequency bands

Compatible with LoRaWAN and private protocols

Supports embedded LoRaWAN network server

Up to 8 channels supports receive data simultaneously

Supports Packet Forwarder Version 2.2.1 and Packet Forwarder Protocol Version 1

“Traditionally the industrial edge IoT market has been the domain of two very distinct solutions…” says Robustel Global SVP of Sales and Product Marketing, Desmond Kuang, “We have seen customers unable to scale successfully because they are either buying a solution that is completely over specified for their requirements or they are trying to build their own solution with an industrial PC + router combination that adds an additional point of failure. Our Edge Gateway products are designed to solve both market issues in a single elegant solution.”

For more information, visit robustel.com.