The road to embedded world '23: Zhejiang, China, Dusun

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Dusun (Zhejiang Dusun Electron Co.,Ltd) is an experienced and professional IoT Gateway Manufacturer and IoT Solution Provider. It focuses on the supply of kernel hardware in the Internet of Things(IoT). Dusun was first established for wireless communication, so it contains a large team integrating R& D, design, and manufacturing capability.

Dedicated to long-term investment in wireless communication technology research, Dusun is capable of offering high quality hardware products and professional sales services for various IoT and AIOT device manufacturers. What’s more, its embedded software solutions based on chips and modules will help smart IoT hardware manufacturers quickly serve their customers’ human-computer interaction and wireless IoT products.

High Customization and Compatibility

Dusun’s IoT gateways support reprogram, multi-protocol, and various platforms. Its system are integrated with data platforms like SaaS, PaaS, and API interfaces are open. Dusun specializes in manufacturing multi-protocol IoT gateways aiming to provide maximized convenience for customers and maximize the cost of time and labor.

Direct to Market

Standard smart gateways are available for distributors expanding their business in a hurry. Dusun has made it a mature systematical solution providing programmable Zigbee/Z-Wave/BLE IoT devices, to help develop your own IoT solutions without hassle.

Strong R&D Capability

Employees in Dusun R& D team are all Masters and Doctors from prestigious universities. With the core algorithm of deep learning, and based on industry integrated chip capability, they help Dusun to make IoT gateways suitable for various needs from customers.

Complete Ecosystem

Dusun’s core family consists of the AIoT industry, and 100% of them have rich experiences in smart home, IoT medical devices, location tracking, and so on.

A Professional and Experienced Team

With 18 years development in IoT industry, Dusun has established partnership with upstream and downstream IoT companies around the industry. Our complete and strong ecosystem is the guarantee that we can provide you with high quality IoT enabled solutions.”

ODM Services Avaliable

Dusun has a mature supple chain for global brands to make their own IoT devices, customized IoT products and any other special needs.

Indoor LoRaWAN Gateway: DSGW-210B

The DSGW-210B is a full 8-channel Indoor Gateway, based on the LoRaWAN protocol, with built-in Ethernet connectivity for a straightforward setup. Additionally, an onboard Wi-Fi setup (supporting 2.4 GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi) allows it to be easily configured via the default Wi-Fi AP mode. With its industrial-grade components, it achieves a high standard of reliability.

Product Feature:

Support 5V/3A adapter power supply

CPU: Quad-core Cortex A53

2GB on-board RAM

32GB eMMC

Base on the LoRa Concentrator Engine: Semtech SX1302

TX power up to 27dBm, RX sensitivity down to -139dBm @SF12, BW125kHz

LoRa Frequency band support: RU864, IN865, EU868, US915, AU915, KR920, AS923, CN470

Support Wi-Fi 2.4G IEEE 802.11b/g/n, BLE5.0

Support GPS，GLONASS，Galileo and QZSS

Support OTA

One WAN/LAN variable network port

RoHS/WEEE compliance(Lead-free)

Certification FCC,CE, IC, FAC, WPC, KC, NTC, RCM, SRRC

For more information, viisit dusuniot.com.