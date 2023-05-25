Embedded Computing Design

Innodisk's AIoT Solutions to be Showcased at Computex '23

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 25, 2023

News

Image Credit: Innodisk

Taipei, Taiwan. Innodisk has been elevating its AIoT solutions and will be demonstrating its innovations at Computex 2023. The booth will be centered around Innodisk’s stated three core abilities, "Absolute Integration, Application Insight, and AI Empowerment." The Innodisk AI absolute integration includes, AI platforms, AI machine vision accelerator FPGA platform, embedded camera modulesiVIT SDK and iCAP Cloud management platform.

Smart Retail Adopting AI to Secure Food Safety Demonstration

A sushi train utilizes Innodisk’s AI platfrom and integrates iVIT to ease programming with no-code. The solution includes vision identification employing embedded cameras to identify customers with odd behavior and with the efficiency to reliably count chosen plates for ease of checkout.

Attendees at Innodisk’s booth (1F, Hall 1) will view demonstrations from system integration, programming software, Edge AI equipment, and cloud management.

Innodisk will also be showcasing its innovative industrial-grade storage and memory solutions that include:

  • PCIe 5.0 SSD reaching 13GB/s
  • High DWPD AI edge server SSD
  • World's first PCIe 4.0 nano SSD
  • DDR5-5600 memory lineup with high capacity of 48GB
  • DDR5 ultra temperature memory module capable of operating under -40°C to 105°C
Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

