KNX Association Launches Version 3.0 of the KNX Standard with IoT Extensions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

KNX Association launched Version 3.0 of the KNX Standard to its manufacturer members on April 22, 2022. This was the first major release of the KNX Standard since the publication of Version 2.1 in 2013.

KNX Standard V3.0 is the first official publication of the approved standard versions of the KNX IoT 3rd Party API and the KNX IoT Point API. These specifications enable development possibilities for KNX members, in addition to the ability to design KNX products based on TP, RF, and KNXnet/IP. The specifications also enable the possibility to interface to KNX Installations via RESTful Web Services and allow manufacturers to also design KNX products using IPv6 networks, such as Thread, as a communication medium.



The KNX Standard now includes specifications for the three supported media, one common system stack (including all of the allowed profiles), security mechanisms for KNX Classic (KNX Secure), KNXnet/IP specifications, and also specifications for KNX IoT 3rd Party and Point API (including their own security requirements). Naturally, still included are updated versions of the hardware requirements, certification manual, application specifications, test specifications, requirements for basis & system components, and application specific standards such as Logical Tag Extended and M-Bus Mapping.

Following publication, all members who have signed the IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) License Agreement will now be invited to come forward with any necessary patents they may hold on aspects that are explicitly described in the standard or are necessary to meet the requirements imposed by the standard. This process normally takes approximately a year to finalize. Once finalized, KNX Association plans to offer version 3.0 for download by anyone via MyKNX, not just KNX members.

For more information, visit: www.knx.org

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack. More from Tiera