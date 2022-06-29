Siemens Launches Siemens Xcelerator, An Open Digital Business Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

News

Siemens Xcelerator includes a curated portfolio of internet of things (IoT) enabled hardware, software, and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties, a growing ecosystem of partners, and an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners, and developers.

Siemens Xcelerator is an open digital business platform — consisting of a curated portfolio, ecosystem and marketplace — to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for our customers. A business platform creates value by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties (customers, partners, developers etc.). It enables digital transformation easy, fast and at scale.

The open digital business platform creates value for participants by facilitating interactions and fostering innovation between multiple parties. With the launch of Siemens Xcelerator, step-by-step, Siemens will transform its entire portfolio of hardware and software to become modular, cloud-connected, and built on standard application programming interfaces (APIs). The highest standards and value for all parties will be ensured by technical and commercial governance principles. Siemens and third-party offerings will adhere to the design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness, and as-a-service.

Siemens announced the first new SaaS offering as part of Siemens Xcelerator. Building X is a new smart building suite to create a single source of truth (SSOT) that takes complexity out of digitalization and supports customers to achieve their net zero goals. It is an end-to-end data and analytics suite breaking down data silos across domains such as energy management, security, and building maintenance. Building X is a modular, fully cloud-based open software suite, with AI enabled applications, connectivity, and built-in cybersecurity.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, Siemens announced the agreement to purchase Brightly Software, a leading U.S.-based asset and maintenance management software company. The acquisition will add Brightly‘s well-established capabilities across key sectors to Siemens’ digital and software know-how in buildings. It will be a core element of the Siemens Xcelerator for Buildings portfolio.

Siemens also plans to integrate its industrial internet of things (IIoT) solutions for industry as Industrial Operations X, which brings together solutions and applications from sensor to edge to cloud, IoT as-a-service and low code development capabilities, as well as a wide range of ready-to-use-apps. It enables the fusion of data from the real world of automation with the digital world of information technology, enriched by Siemens’ comprehensive vertical IT/ OT integration knowledge and capabilities. Breaking down data silos will help companies to increase their performance, productivity, flexibility, and sustainability.

Siemens commits to join forces and grow a strong partner ecosystem, building on existing strategic partnerships including Accenture, Atos, AWS, Bentley, Microsoft, and SAP. The intention is to expand the partnership ecosystem with small, medium and large companies.

The first major partnership agreement under the Siemens Xcelerator umbrella is with NVIDIA. The two companies announced an expansion of their partnership to enable the industrial metaverse and increase use of AI-driven digital twin technology that will help bring industrial automation to a new level. As a first step in this collaboration, the companies plan to connect Siemens Xcelerator, the open digital business platform and NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for 3D-design and collaboration. This will enable an industrial metaverse with physics-based digital models from Siemens and AI-enabled, physically accurate, real-time simulation from NVIDIA where companies make decisions faster and with increased confidence.

The launch of the Siemens Xcelerator platform is the logical next step in Siemens’ digital strategy. Siemens will be able to unlock value for existing and new customers, especially new ones in the segment of smaller and mid-sized businesses.

As part of the launch, Siemens confirms its growth targets for digital business announced at the last years’ capital market day, of a compound annual growth rate of around 10 percent over the business cycle. Digital revenue in fiscal year 2021 stood at €5.6 billion. The launch of the business platform is also consistent with its move towards as-a-service offerings and will bolster the aim of increasing annual recurring revenue.

