Axiomtek IMB711 Enables Mission-Crtical CT, MRI, and AI Workloads Leveraging Intel Xeon

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek introduced its IMB711, an ATX server-grade motherboard leveraging the Intel C741 chipset. It is powered by the LGA4677 socket for 5th/4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with up to 270W TDP. The IMB711 is designed for mission-critical applications across AI acceleration, data centers, and advanced healthcare systems.

The platform is ideal for compute-intensive workloads, such as high‑end CT and MRI image reconstruction, as well as advanced X-ray imaging for radiation therapy. It can manage digital pathology, surgical 3D modeling, or robotic-assisted surgery while ensuring mission-critical stability and continuous operation.

Featuring eight DDR5 ECC RDIMM slots supporting memory speeds of up to DDR5-5200, it facilitates efficient data processing for virtualization, analytics, AI inference, and edge computing. ECC memory support enhances data integrity and system stability.

Included is support for up to four PCIe Gen5 x16 double-slot expansion cards, allowing flexible integration of high-performance GPUs, frame grabbers, and accelerator cards. Dual MCIO PCIe Gen5 x8 connectors and an M.2 Key M slot support high-bandwidth NVMe storage aiding in large AI models and data-intensive medical imaging workloads.

The IMB711 supports IEC 60601-1–ready system architectures, streamlining integration with medical peripherals, power supplies, and enclosures while helping designers to meet rigorous medical safety and EMC requirements.

For high availability, fault tolerance, and efficient remote management, a built-in redundant BIOS, integrated BMC, dedicated IPMI LAN, TPM 2.0, and comprehensive hardware monitoring are included.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/.